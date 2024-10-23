Protecting Our Democracy Begins With Voting

By Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX)

Voting is one of our most fundamental rights. It’s not just about having a say in the future of our country, it’s about honoring the legacy of those who fought and sacrificed so that we could have a voice. As a voting rights lawyer, I’ve seen the impacts of voter suppression firsthand, and how deeply un-American it is when folks cannot vote because of arbitrary barriers put in place to make it harder.

I became a voting rights attorney because I believe the right to vote is preservative of all other rights. That’s why we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. In Congress, I’ve been working to reinstate and modernize the Voting Rights Act to stop harmful voter suppression laws.

I’ve introduced legislation that would ensure integrity in our elections and protect our election workers. I stand by the words of my hero, Congressman John Lewis who said “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy.”

I think about icons like the late, great Congresswoman Barbara Jordan of Texas, who fought fearlessly for our democracy. She never shied away from challenging those who wanted to silence our communities and take away folks’ voices in our democracy. She said it best: “What the people want is very simple, they want an America as good as its promise.”

To live up to that promise, we must do better.

History has shown us that elections can be decided by just a handful of votes.

I often say if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Voting is our power and our voice. Let’s use it.

Colin Allred is a three term Democratic U.S. Congressman from Texas running in the 2024 elections for the U.S. Senate against Republican Ted Cruz.

