WASHINGTON, D.C.

Thousands convened in person and virtually in Washington, D.C., July 8-13 for the 57th National Convention of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

At capacity, 20,000 members of the storied organization were at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation’s capital, joined by an additional 13,000 tuning in virtually. From empowering communities to elevating its impact, organizers said the Sorority is moving forward with fortitude to meet this pivotal moment with purpose, power, and unity.

“It is my honor to welcome our dynamic sisterhood to the 57th National Convention of Delta Sigma Theta,” said International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes. “Our Sorority was founded 112 years ago on the campus of Howard University by 22 young women. We honor our origin and our future through our theme, ‘Forward with Fortitude: A Homecoming of Strength and Purpose.’ During the coming days, we will be inspired by our legacy and energized by the possibilities ahead.”

The Sorority’s tradition of activism on the frontlines dates back to just weeks after its inception, when its Founders boldly marched in the 1913 Women’s Suffrage Parade – the only Black women’s organization to do so.

The power-packed 2025 convention week featured a series of sessions and events that began with a Golf Tournament recognizing Helen Webb Harris, a pioneering educator, advocate, and sports leader.

As a signature event of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s National Convention, the Public Meeting – led by President Cooke-Holmes – welcomed community leaders, public officials, and convention guests on Thursday July 10 for an evening of celebration and recognition. This open-to-the-public gathering honored individuals and organizations for their outstanding service, leadership, and contributions to civic life, the arts, and the humanities.

A cornerstone of the national convention, the Social Action Luncheon was held on Friday, July 11. It reflects Delta Sigma Theta’s legacy of driving change, influencing policy, and empowering communities through sustained civic involvement.

This year’s keynote address was delivered by U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who spoke directly to the critical issues shaping our communities and the nation at large.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities.