Black Arts and Culture
Portsmouth’s Missy Elliott Among Nat’l Medal of The Arts Recipients
Missy Elliott, a Portsmouth native and legendary music artist, was honored at the White House with the 2022 National Medal of the Arts. Congressman Bobby Scott attended the event, celebrating her trailblazing contributions to the arts and Hampton Roads pride.
#MissyElliott #NationalMedalOfArts #Trailblazer #HamptonRoads #BobbyScott #WhiteHouse #VirginiaPride #MusicLegend
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) was in attendance at a White House celebration Oct. 21 honoring the 2022 and 2023 recipients of the National Medal of the Arts. Missy Elliott, a native of Portsmouth, VA, was one of the 2022 National Medal of Arts recipients.
“Missy Elliott is a legendary, trailblazing music artist. She is a global superstar as well as an immense source of pride for Virginia and the Hampton Roads region,” said Congressman Scott. “It was very fitting that she was among those honored by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and I was proud to attend today’s celebration to honor her legacy. Some could say it would be a ‘Misdemeanor’ to not honor her life and career. I congratulate her, and all the other recipients for their creativity and important contributions to our country.”
The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government. It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.
Medals were presented to 2022 and 2023 recipients which included Ken Burns, documentary filmmaker; Spike Lee, filmmaker; Queen Latifah, artist and actress; and Steven Spielberg, filmmaker.
