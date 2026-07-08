Portsmouth To House Black Women Museum

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Starting in November, a museum designed to highlight the cultural and technological contributions of African-American women will open its doors in downtown Portsmouth.

Thanks to the vision and work of founder Dr. Angela Reddix, her partners, and $1 million in funding from the state of Virginia, “The Museum of Black Women Innovators” will feature, initially the work of 250 Black women whose contributions changed history in honor of the country’s 250th birthday.

The museum’s soft opening will be in November 2026 and the grand opening will be in early 2027, according to a story first released by WHRO News and written by reporter WHRO Toby Cox.

Dr. Angela Reddix is the CEO of ARDX®, an award-winning government healthcare management and technology consulting ﬁrm which she founded in 2006.

In March 2024, she opened The Mustard Seed Place on High Street in Portsmouth, a 33,000-square-foot facility which is home to women-owned businesses, educational programs, wellness initiatives, and the emerging Museum of Black Women Innovators.

Reddix said she often asks people if they’ve heard of Black women whose inventions and ideas changed society. Often, the answer is “no.”

In the 1950’s, for example, Mary Beatrice Davison Kenner revolutionized menstrual hygiene when she patented the adjustable sanitary belt belt before the adhesive sanitary pad was invented.

Marian Croak has more than 200 patents, including for Voice Over Internal Protocol– or VoIP – technologies, which transformed how people communicate. And Sarah Goode patented the folding cabinet bed in 1885, Reddix said.

“She reimagined how we live in small spaces, yet many don’t know her name now,” Reddix said of Goode.

“They were trailblazers,” said Reddix. “There was a problem that impacted more than self. They’ve created something that has staying power.”

The vision has state support. Virginia lawmakers earmarked $1 million for the museum, which Reddix said was a pleasant surprise when the state budget was finalized last month.

“The state support is really helping to not only fund a building, it’s creating educational opportunities for students,” she said, noting the funding will help students get into the museum for free. “It’s going to attract tourism; it’s going to strengthen Virginia’s creative economy.”

A board of Black women who are leaders in their fields are selecting the women who will be featured in the museum across 14 categories, including science, technology, politics and activism. The featured women’s stories will be reflected through commissioned artwork. Reddix added that input from communities across the country is driving the process.

The museum will be on the first floor of The Mustard Seed Place in Portsmouth at 340 High Street.

When the building was The Famous Department Store during segregation, Black people weren’t allowed to shop or work there, Reddix said. One of the store’s first Black employees was an elevator operator, she added.

“Her name is Anna,” she said, adding she learned that through a community meeting. “We found someone who was related to her, and they collected information on her. It’s just amazing hearing the stories of women that we knew nothing about.”