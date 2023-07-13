Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Black Arts and Culture

Portsmouth, Hampton Are Among America’s 25 Top ‘Blackest’ Cities

African-Americans have strategically relocated, contributing to the rise of ‘Black-majority cities’ in the US, shaping racial diversity and economic influence in urban areas.

Published

Portsmouth, Hampton Are Among America’s 25 Top ‘Blackest’ Cities

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

A recent report by the esteemed Brookings Institution revealed that the internal migration patterns of African-Americans in the United States have contributed to “Black-majority cities.”

These urban areas, where African-Americans constitute a significant portion of the population, have become magnets for individuals seeking more substantial opportunities and sustainable living.

According to Insider Monkey, despite a mere 1.5 percent growth in their overall share since 1970, the African-American community’s strategic relocation has paved the way for their rising influence in critical regions nationwide.

Experts project that the United States will transform into a minority-white country by 2045, as racial minorities, including African-Americans, Hispanics, and Asians, are set to become the primary drivers of the country’s economy.

Census experts attribute this transformation to two reasons: the combined racial minority population is projected to grow by a staggering 74 percent between 2018 and 2060, while the aging white population is expected to experience a decline during the same period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jackson, Mississippi, widely regarded as the “Blackest city” in America, is at the forefront of this demographic shift.

With African-Americans constituting over 80% of the city’s population, Jackson is a testament to the vitality and prominence of African-American culture and influence.

Looking at the state level, Texas boasts the highest African-American population, with 3.55 million individuals, followed closely by Georgia and Florida.

These three states rank as the top contenders with the highest concentrations of African-Americans nationwide.

The following ten urban areas have the highest percentage of African-American residents:

10. Miami Gardens, Florida Total Population: 110,881 African-Americans: 68,121 Percentage: 61.44 percent

9. Memphis, Tennessee Total Population: 628,118 African-Americans: 398,824 Percentage: 63.50 percent

8. Montgomery, Alabama Total Population: 198,659 African-Americans: 126,268 Percentage: 63.56 percent

7. Southfield, Michigan Total Population: 75,901 African-Americans: 48,391 Percentage: 63.76 percent

6. Birmingham, Alabama Total Population: 196,410 African-Americans: 139,691 Percentage: 71.12 percent

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. Albany, Georgia Total Population: 67,146 African-Americans: 49,281 Percentage: 73.39 percent

4. Detroit, Michigan Total Population: 632,589 African-Americans: 484,779 Percentage: 76.63 percent

3. Lauderhill, Florida Total Population: 73,461 African-Americans: 58,704 Percentage: 79.91 percent

2. East Orange, New Jersey Total Population: 68,893 African-Americans: 55,087 Percentage: 79.96 percent

1. Jackson, Mississippi Total Population: 149,813 African-Americans: 122,612 Percentage: 81.84 percent

Baltimore (Md.), Shreveport (La.), New Orleans, Mount Vernon (N.Y.), Macon (Ga.), Augusta (Ga.), Mobile (Ala.), Baton Rouge (La.), Portsmouth (Va.), Savannah (Ga.), Trenton (N.J.), Cleveland (Ohio), Hampton (Va.), and Newark (N.J.), rounded out the top 25 cities with the highest African-American population.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Entertainment

Summer Traveling: Couple Opens Tiny Cottages For Vacationers On The Eastern Shore

A couple in Cape Charles, Virginia, has transformed an old Esso site into a travel destination called "Cape Charles Tiny Livin'." They have renovated...

4 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

New Book Focuses On Working Class Blacks

"Black Folk: The Roots of The Black Working Class" explores the struggles and resilience of the African-American working class throughout history, from slavery to...

3 days ago

Black Business News

Norfolk Will Buy Hunton Property; Help Agency Relocate Operations

Norfolk City Council has approved the purchase of the Historic Hunton YMCA, allowing the organization to relocate its operations as part of the St....

23 hours ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Social Ties & Networks Found To Greatly Affect Mental Health

Close social connections have a significant impact on African Americans' mental health, influencing their lifespan and resilience in the face of racial discrimination and...

13 hours ago