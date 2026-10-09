Plan Now For Annual 5K Walk: “Strides Against Breast Cancer”

New Journal and Guide Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH

Hampton Roads residents will gather at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday, Oct. 24, for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Hampton Roads walk, bringing together breast cancer survivors, patients, families, caregivers and community supporters.

The local event, supported nationally by the American Cancer Society, will take place at Neptune’s Park, 3001 Atlantic Ave. Registration and the event area open at 9:30 a.m., with a program beginning at 10:45 a.m. The approximately 5K walk is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Free individual registration can be completed at Eventbrite.

The walk is designed not only to raise money for the fight against breast cancer but also to recognize the people whose lives have been touched by the disease.

Survivors and those living with breast cancer will receive special recognition during the event. Organizers plan to feature survivor speakers, a survivor tent with prizes and gifts, special sashes for survivors and “thrivers,” and a cheering section along the route.

The morning also will include a Zumba warm-up and a DJ, adding a celebratory atmosphere to an event centered on a serious health challenge.

Organizers emphasize that the walk is not a race.

Participants are encouraged to enjoy the Virginia Beach Boardwalk and support nearby businesses as they make their way along the route.

For Hampton Roads’ Black community, breast cancer remains an especially important issue. The event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about early detection, access to screening and treatment, and the importance of supporting survivors and families throughout the cancer journey.

The American Cancer Society provides cancer information, patient support and advocacy services, while fundraising through events such as Making Strides helps advance its broader mission of reducing the burden of cancer.

Community members can participate individually, form or join teams, donate or volunteer. Registration is free, although participants are encouraged to support the fundraising effort.

The Oct. 24 gathering is expected to turn the Virginia Beach Oceanfront pink as Hampton Roads takes another collective step toward a future without breast cancer.

Families, businesses, churches, civic organizations and community groups in Hampton Roads can organize teams to walk together, honor loved ones and raise funds for the fight against breast cancer by visiting hrvastrides@cancer.org or calling 800.227.2345.