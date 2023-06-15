Phil Nelson: “Mr. Quiet Storm” Black Music Radio Personality

By Rev. Dr. Glenda P. Murray Kelly, aka G-Paris

Special to the New Journal and Guide

In 1979, former President Jimmy Carter signed into proclamation that the month of June would be a national month of celebration for African-American Music. This year marks the 44th year of celebration. The Hampton Roads area has been blessed to have so many great artists.

This year for “Black Music Month” in the Hampton Roads area, we would like to spotlight the work and the achievement of Mr. Phil Nelson, who served the Hampton Roads area from 1984-2004, as a radio personality/announcer.

“I can’t believe it’s been a 40-year journey, yet it’s been since I was 10 years of age about 50 plus years ago,” said Mr. Nelson.

He is the owner and CEO of Nelson Media & Investments, LLC dba Mr. FM Productions. He attended Virginia State University, majoring in Mass Communications/English. He is a native son of Newport News, VA and at an early age he knew the desires of his heart would be in radio/television.

Phil Nelson is known and recognized as the original Mr. Quiet Storm, host of WOWI 103 Jamz, Norfolk, Va., and, former The Quiet Storm Host/Norfolk, VA at Vibe 105.3 when management shifted the show upon a merger. He has received numerous awards and recognitions.

In April 2023, The Presidential Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon him in Atlantic City, NJ during the celebration of the New Jersey Walk of Fame hosted by the National R&B Music Society.

After leaving the Hampton Roads area, he became the Announcer/Personality for Howard University’s Overnights-Quiet Storm at WHUR 96.3 Washington D.C. and former On-Air Personality/Radio One Washington DC at PRAISE 104.1 FM. He has hosted Stellar Award-winning radio stations.

“It’s has truly been a journey for me in the industry and I am so grateful for the opportunity that the Hampton Roads area offered me. I’m currently writing my book about my experience in the business, and on the airwaves in the Hampton Roads area and Washington, D.C.”

What better way to celebrate a legend than to bring him back home? He was able to be among his peers on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The Virginia Aires celebrated their 42nd Anniversary in music with performances by the Virginia Aires, Dr. Shirley Caesar Williams, the Gospel Sensations. Peggy Britt and a few other guest artists.

Special guests in attendance were Chesapeake Councilwoman, Ella Ward, Virginia State Senator Louise L. Lucas, radio announcers, promoters, managers, engineers, musicians, stage managers, production managers, coordinators, legislators, and fans who played a major role in the success.

