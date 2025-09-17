Patti LaBelle Shines At NSU’s 90th Anniversary Founders Day Celebration

NJG Newswire

NORFOLK

Norfolk State University’s 90th Anniversary events celebrating Founders Day included a concert that will echo for years to come. On Tuesday evening, September 16, the legendary Patti LaBelle graced the stage of the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center on the NSU campus in a performance that was as soulful as it was unforgettable.

From the moment she entered the spotlight, the atmosphere was electric. LaBelle’s voice—still strong, soaring, and stirring—wrapped around the audience like a timeless embrace. She sang the songs that have carried many of her fans through love, loss, triumph, and healing. But more than her music, it was her presence that resonated. Her every word, her every note, reminded us of the power of perseverance, artistry, and unapologetic Black excellence.

But this concert was not only about music. It was about Norfolk State University’s enduring spirit. For 90 years, NSU has stood as a beacon of education and community. This Founders Day Week—anchored by the concert, a breakfast featuring Martin Luther King III, and other spirited events, including President Javaune Adams-Gaston’s Gala on Friday, September 19—are a reminder that NSU’s story is woven into the very fabric of Hampton Roads and the national landscape of historically Black colleges and universities.

As the evening closed, the crowd rose to its feet in thunderous applause, not only for Patti LaBelle, but for Norfolk State University. The message was clear: both the artist and the institution continue to inspire, to uplift, and to lead us forward.