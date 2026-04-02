Black Arts and Culture
Patti LaBelle On Stage For Norfolk’s 50th Harborfest®
Norfolk Harborfest® marks its 50th year with a powerhouse lineup led by Patti LaBelle, blending music, maritime tradition, and Juneteenth celebration into one of the region’s biggest summer events.
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NORFOLK
Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. has announced the main stage music lineup for the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest® Music, Food & Maritime Festival on Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 2026, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. Headlining performances for this year’s event include Patti LaBelle, Fitz and the Tantrums, and JJ Grey & Mofro.
America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival, the iconic Norfolk Harborfest®, enters its 50th year in 2026, coinciding with the Juneteenth Norfolk Celebration and Sail250® Virginia. On both land and sea, thrilling activities and live music take center stage, including the annual Parade of Sail featuring international tall ships, two of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, interactive family games and activities, military exhibits and demonstrations, artisan foods and beverages, and much more.
Patti will perform on Friday night. Also performing that night is Sister Sledge (R&B/Disco/Pop/Soul) and Country/Pop singer Roberta Lea,
Mark your calendars for Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 2026, for a historic maritime celebration and one of Hampton Roads’ biggest summertime events!
Visit https://bit.ly/Harborfest50 for more details on the 2026 Norfolk Harborfest® Music, Food & Maritime Festival.
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