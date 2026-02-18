Passes: Raheema Turner Shabazz, Norfolk Business Owner

Raheema Turner Shabazz, also known as Emma Turner, of Portsmouth, Va., passed away on February 14, 2026 in her home with her husband by her side.

Born on March 4, 1951 in Portsmouth, Va., to parents Vernon Turner and Kate Ely Turner, Raheema graduated from I.C. Norcom High School in 1969 and Norfolk State University in 1980. She went on to have a stellar career working for the Department of Defense Inspector General.

She was a pillar of the Park Place Community in Norfolk and owner of Shabazz Fashions, a brilliant poet, an accomplished author, elite chess player, and far too many other things to be listed. To know her was to love her and also to know with certainty that she loved you. Raheema made initial meetings feel like reunions with lifelong friends.

She married Hamidullah C. Shabazz, also known as Calvin Stepney on September 23, 1978, and together they shared 47 years of marriage.

Raheema is survived by her husband, Hamidullah C. Shabazz, children James A. Fells III, Jason Fells, Zaki Shabazz (Laletha), step children Anthony Stepney, Yolanda Stepney, Danielle Stepney, brothers Vernon Kitabu Turner (Joyce), Raymond Turner (Margaret), a sister, Jo T. Silva, a Brother-in-law, Larry Stepney (Wanda), an Aunt Barbara T. Robinson (George), two grandchildren Alaia Shabazz and Jameel Shabazz, many nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members, fellow members of Masjid William Salam and numerous loved ones from all walks of life.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon Turner and Kate Ely Turner, son Zafir Shabazz, stepson Timothy Anthony and many more.

A funeral was held Tuesday, February 17 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Va. Repast at Masjid William Salam immediately followed the burial service.