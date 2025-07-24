HAMPTON ROADS

CEO, founder, and Naturopathic Herbalist, Albert Lewis, has passed. Affectionately known as “Doc” or “Doctor Al” for the 30 plus years he was in business, details of his passing were not available at NJG press time.

Since opening the doors of the Herbal Pharmacy more than 30 years ago, Dr. Al maintained locations in Norfolk and Chesapeake, where his experience working with and compounding herbs was sought out to promote health and wellness through natural means.

Dr. Al studied at The American Institute of Holistic Theology, and received recognition by The Association for Integrative and Complementary Healing Arts, and elsewhere in evolving his expertise, making him one of the country’s most renowned authorities of holistic medicine.

Mr. Lewis’ extensive knowledge of how the body responds when imbalances occur and his research in the area of Traditional Chinese Medicine enabled him to build a clientele throughout the United States and internationally.

He developed more than 70 original formulas that cover “dis-eases” from A-Z (Aids to Zits). The results were known to enhance wellness and, in many cases, symptom elimination.

His integrative health radio show, “Telling It Like It is,” aired from the campus of Hampton University on WHOV and iHeart Radio for many years.

“Doc” used a down-to-earth approach in explaining health concepts, peppered with his characteristic humor and relatability, that garnered him a wide-listening audience hungry for natural and alternative approaches to health, as witnessed by the large number of phone calls flooding the lines.

One of his favorite messages was, “Love yourself to life and quit loving yourself to death.”

Throughout the years, Doc Lewis and The Herbal Farmacy stood as a trusted source by those seeking alternative health care.

Advertisement

May he rest in peace. Well done, my good and faithful servant.