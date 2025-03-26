Passes At 76: George Foreman: Boxer, Entrepreneur and Pastor

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Relatives and friends will soon eulogize two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman who died at age 76 on March 21.

Although his family did not give a cause of death or location, they did issue a statement that summarized the life of the boxing champion, who retired and became a successful entrepreneur, as well as the pastor of The Lord Jesus Christ – a church he launched in Houston in 1980.

According to news reports, Foreman resided in a sprawling $10 million, 45-acre mansion in Huffman, Texas that included numerous chandeliers, six bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms plus a massive indoor pool. Foreman, an Olympic gold medalist had 76 wins during his boxing career. He acquired and left behind a sizable fortune, a net worth of $300 million, according to news reports.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” Foreman’s survivors wrote in a recent social media post. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

High-ranking political leaders and famous athletes offered condolences including President Donald Trump who called the two-time heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist a “GREAT FIGHTER” in a post on his Truth Social account on March 22.

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas offered his condolences after hearing that Foreman, a Houston native, had passed. “A legend lost. RIP George Foreman,” Abbott wrote.

Advertisement

Foreman grew up in a single-parent household. His mother, Nancy Foreman, who worked three jobs to support her seven children, died at age 78, in 1998, in Houston. He dropped out of school in the ninth grade, ran with street gangs and in 1965 joined the Job Corps, where he learned how to box.

He won the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics before beating Joe Frazier in Jamaica to capture his first heavyweight championship as a professional in 1973.

Foreman won his second heavyweight title in 1994. He ultimately relinquished the titles at age 46.

He became a pitchman for the popular George Foreman grill in 1994 where it is estimated that he made over $200 million.

Foreman had seven daughters and five sons, who are all named George Edward Foreman.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, and his 12 children.

Advertisement