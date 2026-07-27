Part Two: “I’m Not Afraid To Stand Up For What’s Right.” – An Interview with Elaine Luria

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Former Congresswoman Elaine Luria paused for a moment of clear reflection to my question about how she had born witness to January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

Luria was serving in Congress then as the Democratic 2nd District Representative, a position now held by Republican Representative Jen Kiggans.

Luria remembers being in her office across the street from the Capitol when it was breached by an angry mob.

“The noise … the Capitol Police firing essentially flash bangs … sort of smoke grenades … hat was supposed to alert and disperse people. We could hear all of that. And if you recall, there were also two bombs placed… at the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

“We were rapidly evacuated out of the Cannon Office Building. I went into a colleague’s office in the Longworth House Office Building and we were basically told to shelter in place. We stayed there for several hours. At one point, we were evacuated again.”

Ever a picture of strength, the Congresswoman calmly shared her further reflections. “I was extremely concerned for all of my colleagues I knew who were on the House floor. We couldn’t reach anyone. Those who were on the House floor were evacuated to a separate space and basically told not to communicate their whereabouts.”

As the desperate situation continued to evolve, she noted that everyone understood, “We have to go back and certify the vote. Now! Because we are not going to let them, the mob, be successful in what they were trying to do, which was to stop the function of government.” She added, “We were there until 4, maybe 5 o’clock, in the morning. Republican members kept objecting to the results, even after all of this happened. It was just disheartening, because they were still adhering to these lies, trying to propagate this falsehood that Trump was saying, that the election had been stolen. They literally had no backbone to stand up for what was right, what they literally saw with their own eyes.”

Still, she noted, “We did end up certifying the election results that night.”

The Congresswoman later served on the January 6 Select Committee to investigate the tragic events of January 6, 2021. Yet, it was only empowered to make recommendations. She observed that the Department of Justice “did not act very rapidly,” failing to come to any conclusions or prosecutions before the next presidential election, November 5, 2024. Disheartened, she added, “Trump gets sworn into office and, on day one (January 20, 2025), he pardons 1,500 violent offenders who attacked the Capitol.”

After further reflection, former Congresswoman Luria shared, “One thing a couple of my colleagues said to me immediately when I was selected to be on that Committee was ‘Elaine, you’re not going to win re-election.’” Her reply was a testament to the strength of commitment I referenced earlier, openly avowing the critical nature of the task at hand as, “The most important thing I’ve ever been asked to do.”

Elaine Luria was not re-elected. Currently she is campaigning to win the upcoming Democratic primary election on August 4 against three other candidates so she can represent the party in the November General Election.

“I was proud of what we accomplished during my time in Congress, from historic investments in roads and bridges, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Community Project Funding opportunities, to cutting prescription drug prices and holding Donald Trump accountable for his actions on January 6.”

She added, “What I am most proud of during my time in Congress was legislation I worked on to improve the lives of veterans and their families. As a 20-year Navy veteran, I know the importance of taking care of our men and women and military families who served our country. I worked to pass the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, the largest expansion of veterans benefits in our lifetime. It ensures that veterans suffering from exposure to Agent Orange, while in Vietnam or suffering from exposure to burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, are eligible for VA health benefits.

“I was also proud to fix the tax code through the Gold Star Families Tax Relief Act, which provided tax relief to the children of fallen service members, reducing the tax burden on survivor benefits. I believe that if you serve your country, it is our responsibility as leaders and as a nation to ensure you receive the assistance and opportunities you earned through your service and sacrifice.

“During my time in Congress, one of the key votes was also to make healthcare affordable. We voted to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs for seniors.”

Although former Congresswoman Luria is proud of her accomplishments in Congress, it is clear she knows there is still more work to be done and that’s why she got back into the race for Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

“From Smithfield to the Eastern Shore, and across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Suffolk, everywhere I go I hear from voters that the cost of living is too high. Fixing this crisis begins with ending the policies of Jen Kiggans, Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans that have raised the cost of living.”

Luria is also hopeful that each American citizen recognizes their own strength, themselves being a diligent representative of the U.S. by exercising their right to vote despite the president’s stoking fear in the voting process.

Perhaps we can ourselves all model former Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s own example of strength, by proclaiming, “I’m not afraid to stand up for what’s right.”

Terrance Afer-Anderson is a writer, actor, director and producer. He is also President/CEO, TerraVizion Entertainment Network.





