By Anthony Tilghman

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE – As a Black father, I’ve worn many titles—provider, protector, community leader, mentor. But none has shaped me more than being “Dad” to my daughter Amari, who was diagnosed with autism.

When I first heard the word autism associated with my child, I’ll admit—I was overwhelmed. Like many parents, I didn’t fully understand what it meant. I was afraid of what the future might hold. But in the Black community, fear is often met with silence. And silence—especially around disability and mental health—has become a quiet barrier too many families struggle behind.

That’s why I’m speaking out—not just as a father, but as an advocate for our children, for public service education, and for civic engagement rooted in love and leadership.

Black children are too often diagnosed, later, misdiagnosed, or outright denied access to the early interventions they need. The reasons are layered—racial disparities in healthcare, cultural stigma, under-resourced schools, and unconscious bias in medical and educational systems. The results are heartbreaking. Our children fall through cracks that should never exist.

Even fewer people talk about the role of fathers—especially Black fathers—in this journey. Too often, we’re pushed to the margins of the conversation or expected to stay silent. That ends here.

I’ve sat in countless IEP meetings. I’ve researched therapies, pushed for inclusive classrooms, and sought out the support systems that weren’t readily available. I’ve wiped away tears and celebrated every breakthrough. And in each step, I’ve realized that parenthood is more than presence—it’s informed, engaged leadership. It’s showing up as our child’s strongest advocate.

Through my advocacy, I’ve worked with other families here in Prince George’s County to build community, share knowledge, and empower fathers. But we need more. We need a cultural shift—one that recognizes neurodiversity, reduces stigma, and promotes civic participation among parents and caregivers. We need to normalize vulnerability in Black men and redefine strength as being fully present for our children.

And we need policy.

Paid family leave. Inclusive classrooms. Early intervention access. Increased funding for special education—especially in underserved communities where disparities are most pronounced.



These aren’t just family issues. They are issues of public leadership. They are the foundations of building future leaders through involvement, advocacy, and education.

Our children deserve more than awareness—they deserve action. And our fathers deserve to be seen, heard, and supported—not shamed or silenced.

Advertisement

Autism is not a tragedy. Silence is.

Let’s talk. Let’s act. Let’s lead.