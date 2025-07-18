By Charles Peek

In an era defined by rapid change, unprecedented global challenges, and the rise of new social and political movements, one thing remains frustratingly constant: America’s political leadership continues to be dominated by aging figures entrenched in power. While younger generations demand bold reforms and forward-thinking leadership, both the Democratic and Republican parties have clung tightly to the reins of control reluctant, or outright unwilling, to pass the torch.

The 2024 election cycle made this reality undeniably clear. On one side, the Democratic Party re-nominated President Joe Biden, who entered office already the oldest in U.S. history. On the other, the Republican Party again embraced Donald Trump, a former president with ongoing legal entanglements and a divisive legacy. Together, these two men both in their late 70s and 80s symbolize the political establishment’s unwillingness to cede power to the next generation.

But this issue isn’t just about age; it’s about a system that rewards loyalty to the status quo over innovation, gatekeeping over opportunity. The political machines within both parties continue to marginalize emerging voices particularly younger leaders, women, people of color, and those outside the donor class who offer fresh ideas and a closer connection to the lived experiences of everyday Americans.

Generational Disconnection

Millennials and Gen Z now make up the largest voting bloc in America, yet they remain vastly underrepresented in federal leadership. In Congress, the average age of a U.S. senator is over 64; for House members, it’s just under 58. This disconnect becomes glaringly evident when examining issues like climate change, student debt, reproductive rights, and tech regulation areas where younger leaders are pushing for transformative action, while older politicians often respond with caution, delay, or outright dismissal.

Young voters are not apathetic; they’re frustrated. They’re organizing through grassroots campaigns, leveraging social media, and creating alternative power structures outside of traditional party pipelines. Yet their calls for generational equity in leadership are routinely ignored or co-opted.

The Consequences of Holding On

The refusal to pass the torch is not just an internal party matter, it has consequences for national unity, policy innovation, and public trust. Stagnant leadership has made it harder to address 21st-century problems with 21st-century solutions. It has weakened party infrastructure, alienated young and independent voters, and fostered political cynicism.

Both parties have paid the price. Democrats struggle to energize their base and turn out young, progressive voters. Republicans, while gaining strength among certain younger demographics, continue to be defined by the same figures who have polarized American politics for nearly a decade. Meanwhile, neither party has produced a clear, empowered bench of future leaders.

What Passing the Torch Actually Means

Passing the torch does not mean abandoning experience or institutional knowledge, it means making space for new voices to lead. It means mentorship, power-sharing, and a willingness to step aside when the time is right. It means acknowledging that leadership is not a lifetime appointment, but a stewardship.

We need leaders who understand the urgency of this moment – not just because they read it in a briefing, but because they live it. Leaders who recognize that governing in the 21st century requires collaboration, flexibility, and the courage to break with outdated norms. We need leaders who can speak the language of the future, not just reminisce about the past.

Conclusion

A new generation of Americans is ready to lead not someday, but now. The question is whether those currently in power will finally recognize this truth and step aside with grace, or whether they will continue to cling to relevance at the expense of progress.

Charles Peek is the Executive Director of African-American Policy Council, Norfolk, VA 23513 policycouncil2025@outlook.com peek328@outlook.com