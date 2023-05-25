Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

Omega Chapter Hosts Wreath Laying Memorial Day Ceremony

This article highlights the inaugural Wreath Laying Ceremony organized by the Uplift Foundation of the Lambda Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The event, held at the West Point Cemetery in Norfolk, pays tribute to Black veterans of various wars buried at the historic site. Notable speakers, including local council members and fraternity leaders, emphasized the significance of honoring the sacrifices of ancestors and the ongoing struggle for freedom. The article also sheds light on the historical context of the cemetery and its establishment as one of the first publicly funded burial grounds for Black Americans.

Published

NORFOLK

On May 21, the Uplift Foundation of the Lambda Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, held its first Wreath Laying Ceremony at the West Point Cemetery near downtown Norfolk. The Lambda Omega Chapter is the oldest Omega Psi Phi Alumni Chapter in the United States.

According to Ted Price, the Military Affairs Committee Chair of the fraternity, the ceremony was held as part of the Memorial Day Tribute to Black veterans of the Civil War, Spanish American, World War I and World War II wars who are buried at the historic site.

Speakers during the event included Norfolk Fourth Ward Councilman John “JP” Paige, representing the City of Norfolk; Ronald Moore, the Basileus of the Omega Lambda Chapter; Jerome Bynum, President of the Uplift Foundation; and Rev. James Edwards, III, of the Lambda Omega Chapter.

According to Councilman Paige, the ceremony was an opportunity “to be in the presence of Our Ancestors.”

“This is an opportunity to give respect and recognize the sacrifices of our Ancestors who paved the way for current and future generations,” he said.

“The struggles we endured then are not yet over. But they contributed to our ability to continue fighting for total freedom.”

Paige also noted that they the Westpoint Cemetery was one of the first publicly funded cemeteries for Black Americans.  Civil War veteran and Norfolk’s first African-American City Councilperson James E. Fuller lobbied the City Council to provide an adequate burial ground for African-Americans during reconstruction.

He also noted the presence of a red brick wall which was erected to separate West Point from the surrounding Elmwood Ceremony during the Jim Crow era still stands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Advertisement

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Civil

Petitioner Seeks A New Name For Norfolk’s Redeveloped Barraud Park

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide While the city of Norfolk is readying plans to invest $4.5 million dollars in...

1 day ago

Civil

Upcoming Primary Races: New House District 95 Pits James Vs. Askew

The upcoming primary race in House District 95 features Democratic candidates Alex Askew and Rick James vying for a spot on the November ballot....

1 day ago

Black Arts and Culture

Passes: Jim Brown, 87, NFL Great, Actor, Activist

This article pays tribute to the life and accomplishments of Jim Brown, the legendary NFL player, actor, and activist. From his remarkable football career...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

NSU’s 110th Commencement Ceremony

Norfolk State University celebrated its 110th commencement ceremony with a notable keynote address from award-winning actor and filmmaker Nate Parker. Parker, a Norfolk native,...

2 days ago
%d bloggers like this: