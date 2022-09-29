OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING

Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.

On November 19, members of Old School Legends donated turkeys and hams to the Union Mission Ministries of Norfolk, Virginia for Thanksgiving meals.