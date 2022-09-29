Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING

Published

Since   2019  the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball.  The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.

On November 19, members of Old School Legends donated turkeys and hams to the Union Mission Ministries of Norfolk, Virginia for Thanksgiving meals.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Hampton Roads Community News

Old School Legends Recognize Region’s “Best Ballers”

By Glen Mason Special to the New Journal and Guide On September 17, 2022 at the Chesapeake Conference Center, the region’s best “ballers” were...

September 29, 2022

Black Church News in Virginia

Told it would never happen

Told it would never happen colored congregations raises church from the ashes of doubt By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal & Guide...

September 1, 2022

Hampton Roads Community News

Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 31, Aug 4 – Aug 10 , 2022

Portsmouth To Survey Its Minority Firms PORTSMOUTH The City of Portsmouth will be conducting a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Disparity Study to...

August 3, 2022

Hampton Roads Community News

Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 26, July 7 – July 13, 2022

Community News Coalition of Concerned Clergy and Congressman Scott Assist Displaced Residents.  NEWPORT NEWS The Coalition of Concerned Clergy (CCOC) and Congressman Bobby Scott raised $20, 000 over the...

July 6, 2022