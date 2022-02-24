Connect with us

ODU Observes Legacy of Dr. Hugo Owens

NORFOLK
In observance of Black History Month and his 106th birthday, the ODU Department of Housing and Residence Life observed the life and

contributions of Dr. Hugo Owens, Sr. and the first anniversary of the residence hall named in his honor ”Owens House”.

Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity attending the event from left to right: Bryan Charles, Ron Holder, Trevis Johnson, Hugo A. Owens, Jr., Malyk Logan, Antonius Martin, Jr., and Virginia’s 3rd District U.S. Congressman Robert “Bobby Scott. Dr. Owens was a Howard University-trained dentist who worked and lived in Portsmouth initially where he devoted his attention to Civil Rights causes, including the desegregation of the city’s public library.

Upon moving to Chesapeake, he was the first of two African Americans elected to the Chesapeake City Council. He was also on the ODU Board of Visitors. Photo: Courtesy

