Obama Responds to Trumps Treason Claims
President Obama’s office breaks its silence, calling Trump’s treason accusations “outrageous” and “a weak attempt at distraction,” reaffirming Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
By April Ryan
Statement from Patrick Rodenbush, Spokesperson for President Obama:
Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.
