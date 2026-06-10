Obama Presidential Library Opens Juneteenth 2026

By Rosaland Tylern

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

The official June 19 opening of President Barack Obama’s Chicago Presidential Library on Juneteenth will allow the public to glimpse hundreds of exhibits and memorabilia that show ordinary people can do exceptional things.

The exhibits include community play spaces, a huge hoops center and a museum plus Michelle Obama’s glamorous dresses. It also houses a Chicago Public Library branch. It is the first fully digital library of its kind. The museum and grounds are also home to more than 20 original site-specific art installations by artists from around the world. Diverse restaurants, lakefront green spaces, and cultural stops are located nearby.

Former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett recently told the Chicago Sun Times, “They’ll discover that ordinary people have the capability to do extraordinary things if they put their mind to it, through the stories that we tell of the history of our country, which has been really challenging at times.”

She explained, “We talk about not just the Declaration of Independence, but slavery, not just the end of the Civil War, but Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Movement, the suffrage movement, the immigrant rights movement. All of those movements were led by young people. We want young people to come here and feel this sense of hope and the infinite possibility.

“We tell not just the successes of the Obama administration but areas where we didn’t make the progress that we wanted to make, and that’s the nature of democracy, too,” she said. “Those areas are gun control after the Sandy Hook massacre, comprehensive immigration reform and removing mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.”

The 19-acre campus ground on the South Side is free to the public. General museum admission tickets include access to all four levels of the museum, the Oval Office, and the Sky Room and cost $30 for adults. Illinois resident free days will be held every Tuesday.