CLEVELAND, OH

A democracy willing to destroy itself rather than deliver justice is a democracy in crisis.

In the face of this chilling reality, the National Urban League’s 2025 State of Black America® report, “State of Emergency: Civil Rights, Democracy & Progress Under Attack,” not only outlines the threats to American democracy’s foundations, but also, it illuminates the power of resistance.

“Across courtrooms and classrooms, from statehouses to boardrooms, a new generation of leaders is rising to defend the gains we’ve made and push for the progress still to come,” National Urban League President Marc H. Morial said. “The work is difficult. The road is long. But we know from experience that the arc of history does not bend toward justice on its own – it must be bent by those with the strength and will to see it through.”

The report lays bare a deliberate, coordinated campaign to reverse decades of progress. In 2025 alone, federal departments protecting civil rights have been defunded, voting protections rolled back, and diversity programs criminalized. Far-right actors have weaponized the term “woke” to attack civil rights, equity, and even historical truth. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, once a champion for justice, is now a tool of political retaliation. And, as social media platforms roll back safety policies, hate speech is surging and progressive voices are being silenced.

The National Urban League released the highly-anticipated annual assessment of the economic, social, and political status of Black Americans during its Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.

Contributors to this year’s report range from civil rights leaders and attorneys to elected officials who share a commitment to defending democracy, fighting for diversity, and protecting the progress of the Civil Rights movement.

They include Damon Hewitt – President and Executive Director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Kristen Clarke – Former Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights; Beth Lynk – Executive Director, When We All Vote; Janai Nelson – President and Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; LaTosha Brown – Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter; Steven Horsford – U.S. Representative (NV-04); Hakeem Jeffries – U.S. Representative (NY-08); House Minority Leader; Samantha Tweedy – Chief Executive Officer, Black Economic Alliance; and Kwame Raoul – Attorney General of Illinois.

The National Urban League report details the success of recent initiatives, including: Launching the Equitable Justice and Strategic Initiatives (EJSI) division and Developing 21 Pillars for Public Safety framework.

Also, among other initiatives, the NUL has led legal challenges against anti-DEI executive orders, alongside Lambda Legal and NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and it has convened civil rights partners via the Demand Diversity Roundtable to defend inclusive programs and build cross-sector resistance.

“This is not business as usual,” Morial said. “This is an emergency. The National Urban League urges vigilance, mobilization, solidarity and support. This year’s State of Black America is a call to action to stand together as we defend our rights and the principles of American democracy in our courts, our communities, and our coalitions,”

Visit www.stateofBlackamerica.org for full essays and expert commentary, a downloadable executive summary, action steps, tools, and affiliate resources.