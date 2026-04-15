NSU’s Spring Football Game

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK

Coach Michael Vick’s NSU Spartans held their spring football game on Saturday, April 11 at Price Stadium. The Spartans hope to improve upon last year’s campaign which resulted in a 1-11 season. The coaching staff urged the team to play with energy and tempo.

Coach Vick was pleased with his team’s improved play which saw the Spartans flagged for penalties roughly 5 times in the game compared to last year’s squad which was the most penalized in the MEAC.

Coach Vick rotated 3 quarterbacks in the game: JUCO transfer Deljay Bailey, returner Parker Lancaster, and freshman Tyrone Jackson. Transfer QB Reginald Johnson did not play due to injury. The running back corps showed flashes of excitement with Christian Parham breaking a long run for a touchdown.

The performance of the defense stood out with the unit shutting down multiple drives by the offense. Coach Vick has about 40 players on the roster from Hampton Roads and expects more additions in the fall. The Spartans open play on August 29 with a home game against Winston-Salem State University.