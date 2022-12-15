Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NSU President Dr. Javaune Gston-Adams and Missy Elliott. Photo by Randy Singleton

Hampton Roads Community News

NSU Surprises Commencement Speaker Missy Elliott

Published

By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK
In addition to bestowing an honorary degree on the university’s Commencement speaker Missy Eliott, NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston also gave the superstar a special pair of NSU sneakers. Portsmouth native and multi-Grammy award-winning musical superstar Melissa “Missy” Arnette Elliott was the keynote speaker on Saturday (Dec 10) at Norfolk State’s 109th commencement ceremony.  The university awarded degrees to around 400 graduates.

Missy Elliott brought energy and “swag” to the ceremony and the graduates listened enthusiastically and cheered her remarks.  Elliott told the graduates to continue to pursue their goals and ambitions and to continue to believe in themselves and not allow others to discourage them.

Missy Elliott drew a loud round of applause when she told the students that “the friends you hang with, (should) match your energy.”  Elliott closed out her remarks by telling the students that “quitting is not an option.”

NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston awarded Missy Elliott both the NSU Presidential Commencement Medallion and a Honorary Doctorate of Humanities. President Adams-Gaston also presented Elliott with a pair of Green and Gold sneakers.  Missy Elliott later presented NSU with a check for $20,000.

PIC
NSU President Dr. Javaune Gston-Adams and Missy Elliott. Photo by Randy Singleton

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Civil

Brittney: Home For the Holidays

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia After 294 days in Russian custody, including the past several weeks in a dreaded...

3 days ago

Health

Virginia & U.S. Facing Tridemic As Winter, Holidays Arrive

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years are three of Virginians’ favorite holidays as people are...

3 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

Celebrate Kwanzaa At The 2022 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

7 principles; Umoja, which represents unity;  Kujichagulia, which represents self-determination;  Ujima, which represents collecting work and responsibility;  Ujamaa, which represents cooperative economics; Nia, which...

3 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Vice President Harris To Swear-In New L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia America’s history-making vice president plans to swear in Los Angeles’ history-making mayor during an...

December 8, 2022