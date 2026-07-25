Black Arts and Culture
NSU: ‘Rise of the Legion’ At Vegas Film Festival
Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band takes center stage in “Rise of the Legion,” an award-winning documentary celebrating HBCU tradition, Black excellence, music, and the cultural legacy of one of America’s most iconic collegiate bands.
#RiseOfTheLegion #NorfolkStateUniversity #SpartanLegion #HBCU #HBCUPride #BlackExcellence #HBCUCulture #MarchingBand #BlackArtsAndCulture #7
By Tony Holobyte and AI
Digital Strategist & Web Tech
New Journal and Guide
For generations, the unmistakable sound of the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has echoed far beyond the football field. Their precision, power, showmanship, and unmistakable swagger have made them one of the most respected marching bands in the nation.
Recently, their remarkable story took centerstage in “Rise of the Legion,” an award-winning documentary that was shown in Las Vegas as part of the 2026 Film Festival of the Las Vagas Summer Leagues.
Produced by the Emmy Award-winning Woodard family team of Hampton Roads – Adrian Woodard Sr., April Woodard, and Adrian Woodard II – the documentary chronicles the rise of The Spartan Legion from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential collegiate marching bands in America.
On hand in Las Vegas during the festival was the Woodard Family, showcasing their film as a symbol of Black excellence and serving as ambassadors for Norfolk State University.
Adding depth to the story are appearances from an impressive lineup of entertainers, musicians, and cultural figures, including Dawnn Lewis, Kirk Franklin, Tim Reid, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Timbaland, Jay Pharoah, Larry Blackmon Jr., Jawn Murray, James L. Staton, and Executive Producer April Woodard.
Directed by Adrian S. Woodard Sr. and Adrian S. Woodard II, the documentary has already earned significant recognition, receiving the 2026 Capital Emmy Award for Outstanding Cultural Documentary from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
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In an era when HBCUs are receiving renewed national attention, Rise of the Legion is a reminder that the marching band is often the heartbeat of Black campus life – uniting alumni, students, families, and communities through music, tradition, and pride.
The documentary invites audiences not simply to watch history unfold but to appreciate the generations of dedication that transformed a small fundraising band into one of the most celebrated names in collegiate marching music.
As the filmmakers describe it, this is more than a film.
It is a movement.
For anyone who has ever stood in a stadium as the Spartan Legion marched onto the field – or simply appreciates the artistry and legacy of HBCU band culture – Rise of the Legion offers an unforgettable tribute to the sound, soul, and spirit that continue to define Norfolk State University.
For more information about the documentary, visit RiseOfTheLegion.com | https://vegassummerleagueevents.com/film/rise-of-the-legion/
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