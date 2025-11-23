NSU Receives Second Major Gift From MacKenzie Scott

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently made a record $50 million donation to Norfolk State University, two days before The First Baptist Church South Hill donated $45,000 to the university on Nov. 15.

The gift from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, follows a $40 million donation that Scott gifted to Norfolk State in 2020. Scott has a net worth of $41.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 2025 gift will be invested to support student scholarships, faculty research and service, athletics and strategic initiatives of the institution, according to a recent news release. The record gift coincides with the 90th anniversary celebration of Norfolk State University and its “Now Is Our Time Comprehensive” campaign.

“This $50M gift will catapult Norfolk State to its next level of excellence,” a release from the university said. “President Adams-Gaston and administrators are grateful for the enormous vote of confidence Ms. Scott has placed in the institution and its ability to provide positive outcomes for our students.”

On Nov. 15, a Chesapeake church made a significant contribution to Norfolk State University at a football game, donating $45,000 to help graduating seniors complete their education.

The First Baptist Church South Hill presented the donation during NSU’s game, targeting students with outstanding tuition balances that could prevent them from graduating. This church has been donating to NSU in different capacities for decades, but this year, they wanted to do something extra special.

“We as a church, are just imagining how we can think bigger, bolder, and broader about what’s possible through our church. And one of the ideas that came out of that is why don’t we give to graduating seniors. One of the dreams of our foremothers and forefathers was that they could pursue education,” said the Rev. Reginald Wise, senior pastor at First Baptist Church South Hill.

The donation will be distributed among NSU seniors for the spring semester based on financial need and academic standing. Students will need to apply to receive the funds.

In 2025 alone, MacKenzie Scott has made donations to historically Black colleges and universities that surpass $400 million. They include Virginia State University ($50 million), North Carolina A&T State University ($63 million, Bowie State ($50 million); the University of Maryland Eastern Shore ($50 million); Howard University, Morgan State, Spelman, Winston-Salem State, and Alcorn State. Philander Smith University in Little Rock, Arkansas received a $19 million donation from Scott, marking it her first donation to the HBCU.