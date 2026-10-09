NSU Exhibition & Conference Connect Black Experience & 250th Anniversary

NORFOLK

Norfolk State University will present The USA’s 250th Anniversary: Reflecting the Black Experience, a thought- provoking exhibition exploring Black American history, culture, resilience and contributions to the American story as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary.

The exhibition opened on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in the James Wise Gallery and will remain on display through Nov. 2, 2026. Featuring works by artists from across the country, the exhibition examines the Black experience from the nation’s founding to the present, highlighting stories of perseverance, achievement, cultural expression, and social change.

As the United States reflects on 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the exhibition invites viewers to consider how the founding ideals of freedom and equality have been experienced, challenged, and expanded by generations of Black Americans. Through visual storytelling, the exhibition encourages meaningful dialogue about history, identity, citizenship, and the continuing pursuit of a more inclusive democracy.

“We’re honored to have this exhibition come to the James Wise Gallery and very excited to share it with the university and the community at large,” said Victoria Ann Jensen, manager of the James Wise Gallery.

”The works on display and the themes they explore are not only a reflection of what communities are thinking about today, but also a testament to the talented artists and the important role the arts continue to play in shaping our future.”

Among the featured artists is Dennis Winston, a distinguished visual artist and Norfolk State University alumnus. Winston’s participation reflects the University’s legacy of cultivating creative excellence and reinforces the exhibition’s focus on preserving and interpreting cultural memory through art. His work is recognized for its powerful exploration of history, identity and community, making his inclusion particularly meaningful for the Norfolk State community.

The exhibition serves as both a celebration and a reflection, recognizing the vital contributions Black Americans have made to the nation’s development while encouraging consideration of the work that remains to achieve the ideals articulated at the country’s founding.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Norfolk State University will host a one-day conference, Legacies: Black Scholarship, Art, and Cultural Memory in America at 250 Years, on October 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the NSU Student Center.

The conference will bring together scholars, artists, students, educators and community members for an engaging exploration of Black scholarship, artistic expression and the cultural memory that continues to shape America. Organizers say attendees can expect inspiring presentations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and opportunities to connect with researchers and creatives examining the nation’s past, present and future through the lens of the Black experience.

Together, the exhibition and conference create a unique opportunity to engage with the stories, ideas, and artistic practices that have helped shape the United States over the last 250 years while envisioning the contributions future generations will make to the nation’s ongoing story.

Admission to both the exhibition and conference is free and open to the public.