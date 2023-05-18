NSU BOV Member Conrad M. Hall Gifts $1 M. To Endow New Chair

Special to the New Journal and Guide

(NSU NEWSROOM)

Norfolk State University recently announced a major gift from Board of Visitors Board member Mr. Conrad Hall. Hall has contributed a gift of $1M to support the creation of the Conrad M. Hall Endowed Chair in Constitutional and U.S. History at the university.

This position will add to the Department of History and Interdisciplinary Studies and the Department of Political Science program offerings and will allow the university to recruit renowned constitutional scholars as professors to enhance the degree programs.

In making the gift Mr. Hall stated, “It is the expectation that an understanding of American and Constitutional history will work towards the strong desire of all involved with NSU, to equip students with the absolute best education that will enable them to be leading citizens. Our graduates will be distinguished, differentiated, and equipped to be highly sought after in their chosen fields of employment and in public service.”

His goal is that graduates will know and be able to explain and teach others about the uniqueness of our form of government and its benefits – something that far too many take for granted. Hall also hopes that the course will be required for all NSU students in the future and be a prerequisite for receiving a diploma.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Mr. Hall retired as CEO of Dominion Enterprises, Inc., after a 40-year career in the media, marketing, and information services industries. He is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, and he received an MBA from the University of Virginia. He served as an artillery officer in the United States Army.

His civic activities include serving on the Boards of Visitors of Norfolk State University and the Eastern Virginia Medical School. Previously he was a member of the Boards of Visitors of the Virginia Military Institute and Old Dominion University.

He currently serves on the boards of the Access College Foundation; Norfolk Academy; Landmark Charitable Foundation, Inc.; the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation; Virginia Historical Society; Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC.; and the Slover Library Foundation.

Previously he has served on the boards of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters; CHKD Foundation, Inc.; Greater Norfolk Corporation; United Way of South Hampton Roads; the Old Dominion University Foundation; and the Mariners Museum. He is a past president of the VMI Foundation, Inc., and was chairman of VMI Investment Holdings, LLC.

“Preservation of our history is imperative to our nation staying true to its founding,” said Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston. “This professorship will have an enduring impact on our scholars and their understanding of the underpinnings that make our nation great. We thank Mr. Hall for this significant investment in Norfolk State and the future of our students.”

