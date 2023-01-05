Connect with us

NSU At The Rose Bowl

NORFOLK
Norfolk State University was on the national scene on January 2, 2023 as its Spartan Legion Marching Band participated in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.

In a statement issued last year, the university said, ”This is a big deal for Norfolk State, the Hampton Roads region, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. For NSU, it means the institution and the famous Legion will have a rare and valuable opportunity to showcase the 86-year-old HBCU. Their performance will highlight the historical journey of NSU, the growth and sophistication of Hampton Roads, and the beauty of the Commonwealth.”

The 2023 parade on Monday Jan. 2, continued the “Never on Sunday” tradition begun in 1893, the first year the Rose Parade fell on a Sunday.

