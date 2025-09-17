NSU: 90 Years & Counting – “Now Is Our Time” Campaign Delivers Big!

By Brenda H. Andrews

Publisher

New Journal and Guide

“This is the first step of many needed to support Norfolk State University,” said Dr. Clifford Porter. “When I arrived five years ago, I don’t think NSU had gotten its due.”

Clifford Porter, J.D. is the Vice President of Advancement at Norfolk State University (NSU), and for the time he has been in that position, it’s been his job to coordinate fundraising programs and resource support for the university.

His assignment since arriving at NSU from Bethune-Cookman University in Florida has been to oversee the “Now Is Our Time” capital campaign for the university that set as its goal to raise $90 million by December 31, 2025. The ambitious campaign to support research, innovation, and expanded opportunities for students received millions in contributions from private benefactors during its first few years before it went public one year ago in 2024.

Porter said of the campaign’s success that “it was absolutely the right time.”

With still three months left before the campaign closes, he’s prepared to divulge the total amount raised thus far during President Javaune Adams-Gaston’s 90th Anniversary Gala on September 19, 2025. Holding close the exact figure in advance of the public announcement, Porter did say he is “no longer worried … we’ve been blessed.”

Norfolk State University is observing its 90th Anniversary with a host of high profile Founders Day activities during the week of September 15-19, 2025. The week began with the annual Scholarship Dinner on Monday, featuring as speaker NBA Referee Tony Brothers; an evening concert with the legendary Patti LaBelle followed on Tuesday; the Founders Day Breakfast on Wednesday was highlighted by guest speaker Martin Luther King III; Thursday’s Freshman Convocation features Dr. Robert Scott, an NSU alumnus now president of Albany State University; and on Friday night, the President’s Gala will feature Jawn Murray, actor and producer, as special guest, as 17 benefactors will be honored for their generous financial support to the University.

And, also, during Friday night’s Gala, the big announcement will be made about the “Now Is Our Time Capital Campaign.”

This is only the second capital campaign for the University. The first was in the 1990s and raised about $15 million.

Norfolk State University had its founding exactly 90 years ago on September 18, 1935 in the midst of the Great Depression. It was named the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University. In 1942, the College became the independent Norfolk Polytechnic College, and two years later, it become a part of Virginia State College. During that time, the Norfolk unit was lovingly called by students “Little State” and Virginia State was called “Big State.” The Norfolk State College became fully independent in 1969, attaining university status in 1979, becoming Norfolk State University.

Dr. Porter said the ‘Now Is Our Time Capital Campaign’ quickly gained momentum as people stepped up to donate. He said the NSU Board of Trustees and NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston gave him the necessary freedom and encouragement to build the campaign. “We trust you,” was the message he heard as he coordinated the campaign. The Steering Committee was comprised of prominent community leaders and affiliates of NSU foundations to include Gary McCollum, Tony Brothers, Bishop Kim Brown, Conrad Hall, Lori McCowan and Mel Price.

“This campaign is about elevating the University diversity profile to get support for students…And we are still getting new donors after raising a record amount of money,” said Porter.

He likened the “Now Is Our Time” campaign” to “Cultural Philanthropy” which he defined as – “having a Heart to support NSUwith our hearts. The alumni have been so excited – no way we would have ever succeeded without them.”

Dr.Porter thinks an impetus to the campaign’s overall success has rested in the lessons of the George Floyd tragedy of 2020 which messaged a need to lend better support to upholding African-American institutions.

Also, he said NSU is doing a better job today of championing the university’s excellence and its outstanding programs. Ninety years since its founding, it has a student body of 6,500, a national athletic program, a cybersecurity program that rates among the finest in the nation, along with many other accolades that make NSU an institution of choice for a diverse multi-racial generation of students seeking a quality education.

“Norfolk State University has an amazing story,” Porter said. “Amid chaos and turmoil of a great depression, people could see a brighter day for their children, even as they were still suffering.”

Dr. Porter is optimistic about the present state of Norfolk State University and its future. “The best is yet to come,” he proclaimed. “We need support for another 90 years to continue to support students. She is here for those who would come.”

Porter said though he came to NSU from his Vice President position at Bethune-Cookman, a much smaller institution about half the size of Norfolk State, he never saw the bigger challenge of NSU as an impediment. Instead, he said he saw a modest institution that didn’t champion itself enough.

“Dr. J (the NSU President) came from a huge place (Ohio State University) and I from a small one; together we believed we can do this,” he said.

Dr. Porter gave a final takeaway: “There is nothing we cannot do together; the alumni and the community. Nothing can hold us back.”

Norfolk State University defines its financial foundation on three primary resources: state funding, tuition revenue, and philanthropic support. Dr. Porter believes the “Now Is Our Time” campaign, the most ambitious fundraising initiative in NSU’s history, has undoubtedly helped in elevating NSU’s potential and securing its future as a leading institution.