Norfolk State’s Campaign Raises Historic $147M; Exceeds $90 Million Goal

NORFOLK

(NSU Newsroom)

Norfolk State University has made history.

The university’s ambitious Now Is Our Time campaign has raised $147,113,839, exceeding its original $90 million goal by more than $57 million. The transformational effort marks only the second comprehensive fundraising campaign in NSU’s history.

The silent phase of the campaign lasted four years from 2020 to 2024, where the initial goal was $60 million. The campaign launched its public phase during Founders Day Weekend in September 2024.

Designed to strengthen the university’s long-term financial foundation and expand opportunities for students, the campaign represents a defining moment in Norfolk State’s legacy. Local businessman and philanthropist Gary McCollum, served as the Campaign Chair and led the initiative focused on three core pillars, investing in people, strengthening academic programs, elevating athletics and advancing excellence..

McCollum was joined by an esteemed Campaign Steering Committee that included: co-founder of Work Program Architects Mel Price, Vice President for the NSU Foundation Board Lorie McCowan, NSU Board of Visitors member Conrad Hall, NSU Board of Visitors Rector Bishop Kim Brown and NBA staff official and businessman Tony Brothers. Together, they galvanized alumni, corporate partners, and community supporters to invest in scholarships, faculty support, academic programs and campus enhancements.

The campaign’s success has fueled a 354% increase in Norfolk State University’s overall endowment, dramatically strengthening the university’s financial sustainability and positioning it for continued growth and innovation. This unprecedented increase ensures expanded scholarship access, enhanced academic programming and long-term institutional stability that directly impacts generations of current and future Spartans.

The Now Is Our Time campaign underscores Norfolk State’s rising momentum as a leading public HBCU committed to access, excellence, and opportunity. With record-breaking support and renewed investment in its mission, Norfolk State University stands poised to shape the future.