Norfolk State University Breaks Ground On New $118M Science Building

Norfolk State University (NSU), in partnership with Work Program Architects (WPA), SmithGroup, and S.B. Ballard Construction broke ground on its $118 million New Science Building on Friday, April 18. The ceremony marked the beginning of construction on a cutting-edge facility that will shape the future of immersive science education and collaboration on NSU’s campus.

The new 131,376-square-foot building will replace the Roy A. Woods Science Building and house state-of-the-art teaching and research labs, classrooms, a planetarium, a greenhouse, makerspace, and student-centered collaboration spaces. The facility will feature a flexible, forward-looking design that reflects NSU’s vision for the future.

“The New Science Building will be a space where our students can discover, innovate and be inspired,” says Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University. “It is another example of how Norfolk State University is building for the future of our students, our university and our community.”

The building is scheduled for completion in Fall 2027.

“This project puts scientific research and education on display in an environment that is inclusive, interactive and energizing,” says Mel Price, CEO of WPA and principal-in-charge of the project. “We’re honored to be part of such a visionary and student-focused effort.”

“The New Science Building is designed to foster discovery and collaboration at every level – between faculty and students, across departments and with the broader community,” says Lori Cappuccio, Vice President and lead in the higher education studio at SmithGroup.

The university’s biology, chemistry, and physics departments will be housed in the new building, as well as the Dozoretz National Institute for Mathematics and Applied Sciences (DNIMAS).

“This project’s success is a reflection of the strong partnership between NSU, WPA, SmithGroup, SB Ballard Construction Company, and the many engineers and consultants who have shaped it through the challenges of the pandemic, from concept to reality,” says Erin Agdinaoay, associate principal at WPA and project manager on the New Science Building.

“We are excited about the New Science Building,” says Dr. Michael Keeve, Dean of College of Science, Engineering & Technology. “This building will showcase science with its transformative architecture, thereby inspiring students to believe and achieve their goals. It will encourage and empower collaborations between faculty, students, and the community to build a brighter future.”