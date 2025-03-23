Hampton Roads Community News
Norfolk Links To Host Wellness Expo; Focusing On Chronic Kidney Disease
The Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in partnership with the City of Norfolk, will host a free Wellness Expo on April 5, 2025, to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease and its impact on the Black community.
#NorfolkVA #KidneyHealth #CKDAwareness #BlackHealthMatters #WellnessExpo #HealthEquity #CommunityWellness
NORFOLK
The Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in collaboration with the City of Norfolk, will host a Wellness Expo on April 5, 2025, aimed at increasing awareness of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its disproportionate impact on the African-American community. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lambert’s Point Recreation Center and is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.
This vital community health initiative seeks to provide education on early detection, prevention, and management of CKD, which is a growing public health concern – especially among Black Americans, who face significantly higher risks due to underlying health disparities. Attendees will have access to complimentary health screenings, expert-led educational sessions, and interactive wellness activities designed to empower individuals and families with knowledge and resources for better health outcomes.
“Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing health disparities in the African-American community by providing critical resources and education,” said Pamela Walker, President of the Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.
“Securing a $7,500 grant from Baxter Healthcare Corporation’s Renal Business underscores the importance of this work. We are excited to bring together healthcare professionals, community leaders, and residents to foster a culture of wellness and prevention.”
Community partners and other healthcare and wellness organizations will offer hands-on demonstrations, educational sessions, and direct access to resources to promote long-term health and well-being.
Dr. Tanja Arrington-Mayfield, Black K.A.R.E Coordinator, shared her personal connection to this cause: “I am married to a ‘chronic kidney disease warrior.’ In 2023, my husband, Todd, received a kidney transplant, and I am proud to see him advocate for CKD education and awareness. Since kidney disease is often linked to diabetes and heart disease, the information and resources available at this event will have far-reaching benefits for overall community health.”
For more information on the Black K.A.R.E. initiative, visit www.Blackkare.org. To learn more about the Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, visit www.norfolklinksinc.org.
Trending
- HBCU1 week ago
NSU Men and Women Win MEAC basketball titles at Scope
- Black History5 days ago
Part One: “It Came To That” – Stories From Those Who Forged A Protest Movement
- Black History5 days ago
Mobilizing for 2026: Chavis Details Urgency of Trump/Musk Moment
- Movie Reviews5 days ago
Film Review: Last Breath
- Podcast4 days ago
NJGPOD S1E4: Wayne Lynch on Policing in America and Reform in Virginia
- Black History4 days ago
Commentary: They Cannot Rob Us of Our History And Our Place In America’s Story
- Entertainment4 days ago
Both NSU Teams Make MEAC 2025 History
- Black Business News4 days ago
New Job & Resource Fairs To Bring Essential Services Into Portsmouth Neighborhoods