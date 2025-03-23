Norfolk Links To Host Wellness Expo; Focusing On Chronic Kidney Disease

NORFOLK

The Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in collaboration with the City of Norfolk, will host a Wellness Expo on April 5, 2025, aimed at increasing awareness of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its disproportionate impact on the African-American community. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lambert’s Point Recreation Center and is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.

This vital community health initiative seeks to provide education on early detection, prevention, and management of CKD, which is a growing public health concern – especially among Black Americans, who face significantly higher risks due to underlying health disparities. Attendees will have access to complimentary health screenings, expert-led educational sessions, and interactive wellness activities designed to empower individuals and families with knowledge and resources for better health outcomes.

“Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing health disparities in the African-American community by providing critical resources and education,” said Pamela Walker, President of the Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

“Securing a $7,500 grant from Baxter Healthcare Corporation’s Renal Business underscores the importance of this work. We are excited to bring together healthcare professionals, community leaders, and residents to foster a culture of wellness and prevention.”

Community partners and other healthcare and wellness organizations will offer hands-on demonstrations, educational sessions, and direct access to resources to promote long-term health and well-being.

Dr. Tanja Arrington-Mayfield, Black K.A.R.E Coordinator, shared her personal connection to this cause: “I am married to a ‘chronic kidney disease warrior.’ In 2023, my husband, Todd, received a kidney transplant, and I am proud to see him advocate for CKD education and awareness. Since kidney disease is often linked to diabetes and heart disease, the information and resources available at this event will have far-reaching benefits for overall community health.”

For more information on the Black K.A.R.E. initiative, visit www.Blackkare.org. To learn more about the Norfolk (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, visit www.norfolklinksinc.org.