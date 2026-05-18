Norfolk Legislators Host Town Hall: A Window on Advocacy

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Special to the

New Journal and Guide

On the eve of the disturbing, incredibly dismissive, 4:3 vote of the Virginia Supreme Court, invalidating the popular Virginia vote for redistricting, I attended an immensely engaging and insightful town hall, featuring members of the Norfolk delegation of the Virginia General Assembly. In attendance were Senator Angelia Williams Graves, representing the 21st District; Delegate Bonita Anthony, representing the 92nd District; Delegate Jackie Glass, representing the 89th District; and Delegate Phil Hernandez, representing the 94th District.

The town hall was held in the Norfolk City Council Chambers and was moderated by former City Councilwoman Danica Royster, who demonstrated no shortage of gifted, stellar communications skills.

It was truly a powerful event that revealed the great passion all had for the City of Norfolk. Delegate Anthony, the first to speak, astutely and warmly expressed such. “I am so fortunate to work with the best delegation in the General Assembly,” she said.

Indeed, this is a group of hard-working, resilient, and resolute people, not to easily dismissed. Between them, they have introduced and/or signed onto a number of bills addressing myriad issues essential to the health and vitality of a broad spectrum of Virginians. These included an array of concerns such as the restoration of rights for felons, independent pharmacies, energy efficiency for seniors, consumer protection, captioning in movie theaters for the deaf, Uber protections, an AI scam hotline, challenges to foster care, the disquieting corporate management of area tunnels, telehealth, safeguarding veterans, and truth in labeling of commercial products, including groceries.

Following is a brief listing, by number and title, of just a sampling of the bills sponsored, and/or signed/enacted/adopted or passed, by these extraordinary people.

Senator Angelia Williams Graves. SB84: Photo Speed Monitoring Devices, Etc.; Placement and Operation, Civil Penalty, Report; SB180: Fines and Costs; Period of Limitations on Collection, Responsibility for Collections; SB181: Real Property Tax; Partial Exemption for Repurposing Underutilized Structures for Residential Use; SB276: State Correctional Facilities; Visitation Policies, Annual Report; and SB315: Safeguarding American Veteran Empowerment Act; Created, Prohibited Practices, Penalties.

Delegate Phil Hernandez. HB602: Motion Picture Theaters; Definitions, Establishes Requirements for Open Captioning; HB674: Department of Health Collection and Publication of Food Insecurity Information; HB808: Insurance; Unfair Claim Settlement Practices, Modification of Loss Estimate; HB1092: Protection of Employees; Standards for Heat Illness Prevention, Report; and HB1113: Culturally Responsive & Language-Appropriate Mental Health Support & Services; Guidance & Policies.

Delegate Bonita Anthony. HB797: Artificial Intelligence; Framework for Person/Entity Acting as an Independent Verification Org; HB969: Virginia Gun Violence Prevention Center; Work Group to Develop Policy, etc., to Establish. HB1147: Medicine and Nursing, Boards of; Continuing Education, Bias Reduction Training; HB1241: Hampton Roads Infrastructure Coordination and Readiness Framework; HRTPO (Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization) to Develop, Report; HB1452: Medicaid; Expedited Review Process for Service Authorization Requests, Report.

Delegate Jackie Glass. HB255: School Psychologists, Interstate Compact for; Enters the Commonwealth into Compact; HB580: Consumer Counsel, Division of; Establishing Mechanisms for Receiving and Investigating Complaints; HB582: Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuators; Pilot Program Authorized; HB857: Home/Electronic Incarceration Program; Court Shall Assign Pregnant/Postpartum Persons to Program: and HB1273: Transportation Network Companies; Requirements, Civil Penalties.

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Again, this is just a sample of the legislative bills that illustrates the earnest efforts of the Norfolk delegation of the Virginia General Assembly, how they are working, not just for the citizens of Norfolk but the entire state. The above represents only some 20 bills that have passed. Believe me. They have done much more.

If you want to know more about these particular bills and the great work that Senator Williams Graves, Delegate Bonita Anthony, Delegate Jackie Glass, and Delegate Phil Hernandez are doing, do some research and visit https://lis.virginia.gov/bill-search. You’ll no doubt be impressed by the extensive evidence of such hard-working, dedicated, dutiful elected officials.

And yes, some bills they sponsored did not pass muster of their respective legislative body. Yet know, they are definitely on the job and this town hall proved a compelling testament of their resilience, resolve and resourcefulness.

It is also worth noting that the team fielded a number of questions and comments from the many citizens in attendance. In reflection on the alarming redistricting vote by the Virginia Supreme Court, the day after the town hall, the enthusiastic attendees themselves proved a most noteworthy testimony of the importance of civic activism and an engaged electorate, one that does not just show up at the polls but practices precious advocacy. There is much work to do!

Perhaps Delegate Hernandez summed it up best, noting, “Nights like this are really important!”

Terrance Afer-Anderson is a writer, actor, director and producer. He is also President/CEO, TerraVizion Entertainment Network.