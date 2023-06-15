Connect with us

Hampton Roads Community News

Norfolk Law Enforcement Agencies Run For Special Olympics

Discover how Norfolk law enforcement agencies joined forces for the Law Enforcement Torch Run® to support Special Olympics athletes, carrying the ‘Flame of Hope’ in a remarkable display of unity and dedication.

Published

NORFOLK

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, personnel from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Police Department, and Old Dominion University Police Department came together for the Norfolk leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics.

They were met by runners from the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office at the Norfolk/Virginia Beach city line where Virginia Beach “passed the torch” to Norfolk.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Each year, members of law enforcement, known as Guardians of the Flame, participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run and carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ to celebrate Special Olympics athletes around the world.

Norfolk’s runners began their run from the Harrison Opera House, down Boush Street to Town Point Park and completed the Norfolk portion of the run behind Waterside.

