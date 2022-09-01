Norfolk Jazz Festival Brings Smooth Vibes Outdoors

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

The 39th Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival brought thousands outside to listen to a powerhouse lineup of smooth jazz musicians at Town Point Park on Friday and Saturday nights (August 26-27). This

is Coastal Virginia’s longest running outdoor jazz festival that features the legendary sounds of top national jazz and R&B artists. It had not been held outdoors for several years due to inclement weather and in 2020, was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

The festival featured Chris Stranding, Pieces of a Dream, and Tower of Power on Friday night. A brief rain on Saturday afternoon cooled the downtown waterfront area shortly before the start of Saturday’s show, which brought a storm of smooth jazz fun with jazz violinist Althea Renee, guitarist Peter White and saxophonist Vincent Ingala. Jazz keyboardist Brian Culbertson closed out the event with an energetic performance.

Concert attendees enjoyed food vendors and arts and crafts booths. The New Journal and Guide is one of the principle sponsors of the annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.

All photos by Randy Singleton

PIC 1:

PIC2



Crowd

PIC 4



Brian Culbertson

PIC

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.



Peter White (l) and Vincent Ingala (r)