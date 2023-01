NORFOLK

In observance of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., area residents gathered at the Attucks Theatre to hear inspirational speeches before marching to the nearby MLK Memorial for a Unity Prayer led by Min. Rickey D. Morris. While there, Norfolk Mayor Alexander placed a wreath. Attucks speaker Don Roberts urged youth on stage to give their best to making a positive difference as did Dr. King.

Photo by Ernest Lowery