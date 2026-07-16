Black Arts and Culture
Norfolk Grant Helps First Baptist Church Create “Community Quilt”
Historic First Baptist Church partnered with the City of Norfolk and local quilters to create a 6-by-6-foot Community Juneteenth Quilt celebrating unity, history, and the enduring power of community collaboration.
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Norfolk Grant Helps First Baptist Church Create “Community Quilt”
NORFOLK
As part of its Juneteenth celebrations, members of the Historic First Baptist Church created a “Community Juneteenth Quilt” for presentation to the City of Norfolk. The church’s project was one of the proposed activities included in a Juneteenth grant awarded to the church by the city to support the Juneteenth holiday.
The “Community Juneteenth Quilt” measures 6’ by 6’ and displays patches created by each participant. The final product was sewn together by the African American Sewcial Threaders Guild.
“We hope that it can be displayed and appreciated as an example of the beauty and wholeness that can occur when individuals come together as one,” said the church’s representative.
The Sewcial Circle quilters group, led by Janice Johnson (pictured), sewed the quilt pieces together and created two quilts shown. One was specially designed and earmarked for the city of Norfolk.
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