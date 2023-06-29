Norfolk Cuts Ribbon On 164-Unit Affordable Housing Community

NORFOLK

Norfolk civic and business leaders joined Norfolk city and state officials and partners in celebrating the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of Market Heights Apartments, a new 100% affordable apartment community in Norfolk’s St. Paul’s District.

“One of the things that’s special about Market Heights is that it’s truly indistinguishable from luxury apartments.”, said Lawson President and CEO, Carl Hardee. “It has a great location, great architecture, great amenities, and will provide great service to its residents.”

Market Heights Apartments is a 164-unit multifamily community serving individuals and families earning 40%, 50%, and 60% AMI with affordable 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments featuring amenities comparable to nearby market rate apartments. Rents range from $591-$1,290. Seventeen apartments are handicapped-accessible Section 504 compliant units and 80 units include Universal Design components.

Lawson partnered with Hope House and Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas to provide on-site supportive services to residents with developmental disabilities and mobility impairments. Hope House will also manage a $100,000 grant from LISC Hampton Roads powered by Sentara Health to fund community programming benefitting all residents, including a food pantry and telehealth booth.

Community amenities at Market Heights include a resident community room, secure building access, elevators, fitness center, playground, on-site laundry, indoor and outdoor bicycle storage, and a dog park. Apartment amenities include granite kitchen countertops, in-unit washer/dryer hookups, and modern kitchens. The buildings were built to energy efficient Earthcraft-certified standards.

“Market Heights is not only a 164-unit complex, it’s an over $34 million investment, it created over 300 construction jobs, and there will be more than eight permanent jobs here on this campus”, said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “Let’s continue to work together to build the city that we want to see in the future.”

Market Heights is the first property approved under Norfolk’s new resiliency code. This code mandates specific resilient measures that apply to flooding, energy efficiency, and building integrity. The project site has been raised out of the flood plain and includes a new public sidewalk that improves safety for students walking to the neighboring Ruffner Middle School.

“Everyone is not going to be a bazillionaire, but everyone deserves quality in their home.”, said 90th State District Del. Angelia Williams Graves. “Lawson, along with these partners, have provided that here at Market Heights. Thank you so much for investing in Norfolk, believing in Norfolk, and helping us solve a little bit of our affordable housing issues.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

