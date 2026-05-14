Norfolk and Developers Cut Ribbon For Latest New Housing In St Paul’s Area

NORFOLK

Norfolk officials and developers cut the ribbon May 8 for the city’s newest addition to the St. Paul’s Transformation Area.

Unity Place at Kindred located at 431 Church St. recently opened to residents and offers 140 mixed income, multi-family apartments, with 49 designated as replacement dwellings for returning Tidewater Gardens residents. Apartment home sizes vary between one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

On hand for the ribbon-cutting were officials from the City of Norfolk, Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA), Brinshore Development, Banc of America CDC and BBRM Norfolk Partners.

“The opening of Unity Place marks another major step forward in the St. Paul’s Transformation. This project is more than new buildings – it represents our continued commitment to creating a community where families can return, thrive and build brighter futures,” stated Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.

The new community offers amenities such as a workout area, community and gaming rooms, an outdoor space with playground and grilling features and a parking garage. Also incorporated into Unity Place at Kindred is a communal plaza that features more than 26,000 square feet of commercial retail space on the ground floors of the two buildings – with McDonald’s serving as the anchor tenant in the building that fronts St. Paul’s Boulevard.

“Reaching this next phase of Kindred with Unity Place is an exciting milestone for our team and our partners,” said Richard Sciortino, co-founding principal of Brinshore Development. “This project reflects our commitment to building spaces that unify people, support long term stability and strengthen the surrounding community. As we move forward with future phases, we will continue prioritizing connection, opportunity and a shared sense of belonging.”

John Biagas, co-founder at BBRM Norfolk Partners, stated: “This grand opening reflects the power of strong partnerships and shared purpose behind Kindred with Unity Place.

From the beginning, this project has centered on more than housing, with a focus on connection and support. We’re grateful to partner with Brinshore, BACDC, the City of Norfolk and NRHA to promote long term stability and opportunity.”

The new community is located on the site of the former Tidewater Gardens public housing neighborhood that was razed to revitalize the area with new housing. The latest building is the fourth one to be completed on the site.

“This development is for the people who have lived here,” said Earl Fraley, NRHA Board of Commissioners chair.“We look forward to the next generations coming back and calling it home as well.”

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In September 2024, the City of Norfolk and NRHA, alongside community and elected officials, celebrated the opening of the first two buildings in the new community, Reunion Senior Living at Kindred and Origin Circle at Kindred. Both properties yielded 192 apartment homes total with 44 former Tidewater Gardens families returning to the new community. Aspire at Church St. Apartments quickly followed and provided an additional 85 apartment homes with 21 replacement units.

Construction is currently ongoing at Kinship at Kindred, which will offer 191 total units, with 73 designated as replacement dwellings.

The revitalization is identified as the city’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI). A key component of CNI is the assurance that original Tidewater Gardens families have the right and option to return to the new community if they choose. Both the City and NRHA have supported this right through formalized resolutions and offer services to ensure they are able to do so. These services include assistance with applications, payment of security deposits and moving expenses and securing utilities for the new units.

Another component of the area’s revitalization is the People First Initiative which is structured to provide services that help the relocated Tidewater Gardens residents secure better-paying jobs, and help children gain access to health insurance, high-quality early childhood programs, and after-school enrichment opportunities. Officials say through People First, youth are receiving essential resources to address developmental delays, leading to improved test scores in reading and math. Adults are now connected to healthcare services, managing chronic conditions more effectively.

People First is empowered by Urban Strategies, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that former Tidewater Gardens families are stable and thriving.

People First has facilitated relocation services for former Tidewater Gardens and reports that several families have achieved homeownership with more than 90 percent of relocated residents moving to neighborhoods with low poverty rates with a Housing Choice Voucher.

For more information, visit www.stpaulsdistrict.org.