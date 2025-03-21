Norfolk AKAs Bring Home Four Awards From Regional Conference

RICHMOND

The Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Norfolk garnered four awards and two special recognition during the sorority’s recent Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference of in Richmond.

The first award was the international organization’s “Generation Next Committee Award” for effectively engaging members 40 years and under. As the regional winner, the chapter will compete this summer at the Leadership Conference with the winners of each of the other nine regions. The co-chairs are Rachel Chisholm and Raven Revel.

The other awards were The Golden Soror Service Award (50-year member) to Mona Gunn; the Outstanding New Graduate Soror Award to Sarah Clements- Simon, and the Evelyn R. Syphax Creative Expression Award for Graduate Creative Writing to Aarian Daniels.

Upsilon Omicron Omega was also recognized as a Platinum Level Contributor to the Educational Advancement Foundation, and the chapter received the Standards S.O.A.R. Award for successful operational assessment reporting.