Black Community Opinions
Norfolk AKAs Bring Home Four Awards From Regional Conference
The Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Norfolk earned four prestigious awards and two special recognitions at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference in Richmond, showcasing excellence in leadership, service, and creativity.
#AKA1908 #AKASoar #BlackGreekLife #SororityExcellence #NorfolkVA #MidAtlanticAKA #WomenInLeadership
RICHMOND
The Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Norfolk garnered four awards and two special recognition during the sorority’s recent Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference of in Richmond.
The first award was the international organization’s “Generation Next Committee Award” for effectively engaging members 40 years and under. As the regional winner, the chapter will compete this summer at the Leadership Conference with the winners of each of the other nine regions. The co-chairs are Rachel Chisholm and Raven Revel.
The other awards were The Golden Soror Service Award (50-year member) to Mona Gunn; the Outstanding New Graduate Soror Award to Sarah Clements- Simon, and the Evelyn R. Syphax Creative Expression Award for Graduate Creative Writing to Aarian Daniels.
Upsilon Omicron Omega was also recognized as a Platinum Level Contributor to the Educational Advancement Foundation, and the chapter received the Standards S.O.A.R. Award for successful operational assessment reporting.
Trending
- HBCU1 week ago
NSU Men and Women Win MEAC basketball titles at Scope
- Black History5 days ago
Part One: “It Came To That” – Stories From Those Who Forged A Protest Movement
- Black History5 days ago
Mobilizing for 2026: Chavis Details Urgency of Trump/Musk Moment
- Movie Reviews5 days ago
Film Review: Last Breath
- Podcast4 days ago
NJGPOD S1E4: Wayne Lynch on Policing in America and Reform in Virginia
- Black History4 days ago
Commentary: They Cannot Rob Us of Our History And Our Place In America’s Story
- Entertainment4 days ago
Both NSU Teams Make MEAC 2025 History
- Black Business News4 days ago
New Job & Resource Fairs To Bring Essential Services Into Portsmouth Neighborhoods