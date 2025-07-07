Black Community Opinions
Norcom Rising Senior Represents Portsmouth At Virginia Girls State
I.C. Norcom’s Morgan M. Weaver, a rising senior and standout leader, represented Portsmouth at Virginia Girls State 2025, advocating for Black mental health and civic leadership.
PORTSMOUTH
Morgan M. Weaver, a 17-year-old rising senior at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, recently represented the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 190 of Portsmouth at the 2025 session of Virginia Girls State, hosted at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.
Morgan is the daughter of Caleda B. Weaver and Steven O. Peoples Jr. and ranks in the top 15 of her class with a 3.8 GPA. She is a consistent Principal’s List honors student.
Morgan currently serves as Key Club President, Vice President of Leadership for DECA, and the Commanding Officer of the I.C. Norcom NJROTC Unit. She was also Cheerleading Captain for the 2023-2024 school year and holds the title of Miss Junior 2024-2025 at Norcom. Additionally, she is actively involved in the National Honor Society.
Morgan balances her academic and extracurricular accomplishments with working two part-time jobs and participating in the Dual Enrollment Program at Tidewater Community College.
She has been recognized with several prestigious honors, including the American Legion Scholastic Excellence Medal, the Daedalian JROTC Award, and a nomination to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
Virginia Girls State, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, is a premier leadership development program that allows young women to engage in a hands-on simulation of government. Since 1937, the program has impacted nearly one million participants nationwide, offering a unique opportunity to learn the mechanics and responsibilities of democratic governance.
Carolyn Hurdle Cannon, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 190 – auxiliary to the William H. Harrison American Legion Post 190 – praised Morgan’s selection, calling her “a young leader of poise, vision, and commitment. She represents the spirit and excellence of our city.”
“I’m honored to represent my community with pride, purpose, and power,” said Weaver. “Whether I’m on the sidelines cheering or leading NJROTC drills, I carry a deep sense of responsibility to show up and lead.”
Deeply inspired by scholar and activist Dr. Joy DeGruy, Morgan is passionate about mental health and justice in the Black community. After high school, she plans to serve in the U.S. Army as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Upon retirement, she hopes to become a high school history teacher, believing strongly that the stories of Black Americans deserve to be told with honesty, depth, and pride.
“Representation matters,” Morgan added. “I’m stepping into this space not just for myself, but for every Black girl in Virginia who needs to see that she belongs here too.”
For more information about Virginia Girls State, visit: https://www.vagirlsstate.org
