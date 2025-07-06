Black Business News
NN Mayor Named One Of 10 Outstanding Young Americans
Mayor Phillip Jones of Newport News has been named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Americans by the U.S. Junior Chamber, recognizing his national leadership and local impact.
#PhillipJones #OutstandingYoungAmericans #NewportNewsVA #YoungBlackLeaders #JayceesAward #HamptonRoadsLeadership #BlackExcellence #HarvardAlum #NavalAcademyGrad #CommunityLeadership
By Rosaland Tyler
Associate Editor
New Journal and Guide
NEWPORT NEWS
Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, 35, was recently selected as one of the United States Junior Chamber’s Ten Outstanding Young Americans and will pick up his award later this year.
Launched in 1942, the annual Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award is given to 10 Americans between 18 and 40 years. It has been presented to more than 600 individuals, including U.S. Presidents, Olympic athletes, and renowned advocates. Past honorees include John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Elvis Presley.
“This award is a reflection of the hardworking people of Newport News and the shared belief that bold leadership and community engagement can drive real change,” Jones said in a recent statement on the city’s website. “I am deeply grateful to the Chamber and proud to represent Virginia on this national stage.”
Jones assumed office on Jan. 10, 2023, as the city’s youngest directly elected mayor. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the United States Naval Academy and his master’s degree at Harvard. Community leaders honored Jones at a Newport News City Council meeting on June 24, 2025, aiming to stress the importance of collective effort in addressing local needs. The meeting featured heartfelt acknowledgments of Mayor Jones’s leadership and contributions over the past two and a half years.
In March, Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams appointed Phillip D. Jones to the position of vice president for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning, where he will lead the execution of the college’s strategic plan and support institutional growth and efficiency goals.
