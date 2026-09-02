NMAAHC Celebrates 10 Years

“Welcome Home: Our Legacy Continues”

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Visitors, supporters, partners and friends will gather at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture for its 10th anniversary in Washington, D.C.

From Sept. 24-26, “The Reunion,” will offer celebrations and signature events for visitors of all ages. On Sept. 24, 2016, the museum opened on the National Mall The theme, “Welcome Home: Our Legacy Continues” invites individuals to gather and reflect on the museum’s impact—”a dream, a century in the making,” a press release noted. The museum is located between the Washington Monument and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

“Welcome Home is both a thank you and an invitation, honoring those who helped build the institution and those who find belonging in it today,” a news release noted. “Wearing the museum’s signature color purple is encouraged—long associated with royalty, prosperity, and healing—its connection to the African American community is deeply rooted. Gather in shades of purple and become a portrait of living history.”

The museum’s journey began more than a century ago in 1915, when Black Civil War veterans petitioned for a memorial on the National Mall recognizing their contributions. Former President George W. Bush signed legislation creating it in 2003. A 2003 Act of Congress established it as part of the Smithsonian Institution.

“Our museum now has the largest number of members in the entire Smithsonian,” Derek Simms, the museum’s associate director of advancement said in a recent interview with WTOP-News. “More than 74,000 households support our museum every day for as little as $25 a year. It wouldn’t be possible without the community that we’ve built for our museum. And so that’s why we’re calling our 10th anniversary celebrations ‘The Reunion.’”

The lineup will include “Conversations with Lonnie G. Bunch III,” Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, in Heritage Hall, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. In 2005, Bunch was hired to be the museum’s founding director when it had “no collection, no money, no staff, no site,” he said in an Aug. 16, 2016 interview in The New Yorker.

“I go over there—door’s locked,” Bunch said. “So I go to security and say to the guard, you know, ‘I’m the director of this new museum.’ He says, ‘We don’t know who you are—you can’t get in.’ So I go to the manager’s office: he won’t let me in. I call back to the Smithsonian and say, ‘What’s going on here?’ They say, ‘We don’t know.’ So I’m standing in front of the door, really ticked off, thinking, Why’d I take this job? But then this maintenance guy walks by, and in his cart he’s got a crowbar. So I take the crowbar and break into the offices.”

Bunch said, “Nobody was ready for us. I had to break in.”

The museum did not own a single artifact when Bunch began, so he instituted a program called Saving African American Treasures, a take on the PBS favorite “Antiques Roadshow.” The effort collected more than 35,000 objects, most of them donations. They range from a chillingly anonymous pair of rusted slave shackles to a frilled shawl of lace and linen given to Harriet Tubman by Queen Victoria; from an advertisement for a Memphis slave market that featured a “general assortment of Negroes” to a pocket watch owned by the abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison; from Muhammad Ali’s headgear to James Baldwin’s passport, crowded with stamps.

Bunch previously served as the associate director for curatorial affairs at the National Museum of American History, and then spent five years as the president of the Chicago Historical Society.

Award-winning journalist Laura Coates will moderate the conversation with Bunch which will reflect on the role museums play in examining the past and deepening understanding of the people, ideas, and experiences that continue to shape America.

“The Purple Ball: Echoes of the Pearl” will be held Sept. 26, at 901 Wharf St. SW, 6:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. It honors 77 freedom seekers who boarded the schooner Pearl from this very waterfront in 1848, risking everything in pursuit of freedom.

Admission is free but timed passes are necessary to enter the Museum. Please visit nmaahc.si.edu/visit/passes for more information on obtaining advanced and same-day timed passes.

Violet Vibes: A Community Celebration will be held Sept. 27, 101 District Square SW, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The museum’s milestone will be celebrated more than a year after historians questioned President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order “accusing the Smithsonian Institution of not reflecting American history,” an Associated Press report noted.

The order targeted funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”

At the time, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., suggested that Trump wants to distort the national narrative to racist ends.

“We do not run from or erase our history simply because we don’t like it,” she said in a statement. “We embrace the history of our country – the good, the bad, and the ugly.”