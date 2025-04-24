Black Opinions
NJGPOD S1E9: Robert Porter Talks About Portsmouth’s Father Re-entry Program with Guest Host Ernest Lowery
In this episode of NJGPOD, Robert Lee Porter joins guest host Ernest Lowery to highlight Portsmouth’s Fatherhood-Mentoring Program, directed by Dr. Tyrone Davis. The conversation explores how the program helps formerly incarcerated fathers rebuild their lives and families.
#FatherhoodMatters #PortsmouthVA #CommunityReentry #MentorshipMatters #BlackFatherhood #ReentrySupport #NJGPOD #DrTyroneDavis #RobertLeePorter #EmpowerFathers
In this episode of NJGPOD, guest host Ernest Lowery sits down with Robert Lee Porter to discuss the impactful work of Portsmouth’s Fatherhood-Mentoring Program. Directed by Dr. Tyrone Davis, this initiative aims to improve the quality of life for men and their families in the city of Portsmouth by providing support, education, and mentorship to fathers navigating the challenges of reentry and parenthood.
Robert shares his personal journey and insights into how the program has influenced his life and the lives of many others in the community. From addressing the struggles of reintegration after incarceration to fostering stronger family bonds, this conversation sheds light on the transformative power of dedicated community programs.
🔗 Learn more about the Fatherhood-Mentoring Program: Portsmouth Fatherhood-Mentoring Program
📞 For more information, contact Dr. Tyrone Davis at (757) 409-9044.
