Education
NJGPOD S1E8: Bridging Minds with Jennifer Douglas
Bridge instructor Jennifer Douglas shares how the classic game builds academic, emotional, and cognitive skills in youth and adults across Virginia Beach and beyond.
#JenniferDouglas #BridgeEducation #BlackEducators #YouthEmpowerment #FamilyBridge #MindGames #AcademicEnrichment #VirginiaBeachVoices #BridgeForAllAges #CognitiveDevelopment
In this inspiring episode of NJGPOD, we sit down with Jennifer Douglass, certified bridge instructor, tournament director, and visionary behind “Family Feud/Family Bridge.” Based in Virginia Beach, Jennifer shares how the classic card game bridge is more than just strategy—it’s a transformative tool for academic success, cognitive growth, and emotional development in both youth and adults.
Learn how she’s reshaping the way families connect, students think, and communities grow—one card at a time. Jennifer also talks about the educational benefits of bridge, her teaching philosophy, and how bridge builds not only minds but bonds.
Whether you’re a seasoned player or curious beginner, this is one conversation that will make you see bridge—and learning—in a whole new light.
Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more powerful stories from the voices shaping our communities.
Follow NJGPOD for weekly interviews and discussions centered on African-American culture, education, and progress.
