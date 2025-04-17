NJGPOD S1E8: Bridging Minds with Jennifer Douglas

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



In this inspiring episode of NJGPOD, we sit down with Jennifer Douglass, certified bridge instructor, tournament director, and visionary behind “Family Feud/Family Bridge.” Based in Virginia Beach, Jennifer shares how the classic card game bridge is more than just strategy—it’s a transformative tool for academic success, cognitive growth, and emotional development in both youth and adults.

Learn how she’s reshaping the way families connect, students think, and communities grow—one card at a time. Jennifer also talks about the educational benefits of bridge, her teaching philosophy, and how bridge builds not only minds but bonds.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or curious beginner, this is one conversation that will make you see bridge—and learning—in a whole new light.

