Black Arts and Culture
NJGPOD S1E7:The Power of Poetry with Delores Dudley for National Poetry Month Special
Celebrated poet and faith leader Delores Dudley reflects on how poetry, spirituality, and culture have shaped her life and message in this inspiring NJGPOD interview.
#DeloresDudley #NationalPoetryMonth #BlackPoets #FaithAndPoetry #HamptonRoadsVoices #ChristianPoet #SpokenWord #BlackWritersMatter #WomenOfFaith #PoetryHealing
In this heartfelt National Poetry Month edition of NJGPOD, we sit down with Delores Dudley — acclaimed Hampton Roads poet, educator, and faith leader. With more than 35 years of service at Third Baptist Church and honors like the Woman of Woodrow Wilson Award and recognition in Marquis Who’s Who in the South, Delores shares how faith and poetry have guided her life’s purpose.
From her early inspirations to her role as a spiritual and creative mentor, Delores opens up about how poetry heals, teaches, and preserves culture. She also shares powerful advice for young Black poets and concludes with an original reading that will move and inspire.
Topics Covered in This Episode:
What first inspired Delores to write
How faith and poetry work together
Healing, heritage, and writing with purpose
Advice for young Black poets
A live poetry reading to close the show
Whether you love poetry, storytelling, or spiritual wisdom — this episode is a celebration of words, legacy, and the power of voice.
Subscribe to NJGPOD for weekly interviews that center Black voices, culture, and impact.
