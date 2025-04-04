NJGPOD S1E6: Dr. Eric Majette President of NAACP

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



In this powerful episode of NJGPOD, we are joined by Dr. Eric Majette, a visionary leader and advocate dedicated to transforming the landscape of education and community development. Dr. Majette’s exceptional career spans leadership roles in various educational institutions, where he has worked tirelessly to empower students and foster a culture of excellence.

Throughout this conversation, Dr. Majette discusses his journey as an educator, his commitment to mentorship, and the ways he has worked to uplift underserved communities. His passion for building a more equitable future for students and his insights into the challenges and opportunities within the education system are truly inspiring.

Don't miss this enlightening episode as we delve into the heart of community leadership and educational reform with one of the foremost advocates for change in our society.