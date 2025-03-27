NJGPOD S1E5: Annette Dunbar Speaks on Community Service

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

NJGPOD, the official podcast of the New Journal and Guide, a historic publication serving the Hampton Roads area since 1900. NJGPOD delves into the heart of African-American news, culture, and issues, both locally and nationally. Join us weekly as we bring insightful discussions, in-depth interviews, and compelling stories that matter to our community. Stay informed and connected with the voices shaping our world.

Today’s special guest is Annette Dunbar, CEO of S.O.C.K.S and recipient of the Humanitarian Award and the Unsung Hero award with guest host Tony Holobyte.