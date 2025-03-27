Hampton Roads Community News
NJGPOD S1E5: Annette Dunbar Speaks on Community Service
NJGPOD sits down with Annette Dunbar for an exclusive interview on leadership, advocacy, and the power of perseverance. She shares insights on her journey, the importance of community empowerment, and how to inspire change through action. Don’t miss this compelling conversation with a leader dedicated to making a difference.
NJGPOD, the official podcast of the New Journal and Guide, a historic publication serving the Hampton Roads area since 1900. NJGPOD delves into the heart of African-American news, culture, and issues, both locally and nationally. Join us weekly as we bring insightful discussions, in-depth interviews, and compelling stories that matter to our community. Stay informed and connected with the voices shaping our world.
Today’s special guest is Annette Dunbar, CEO of S.O.C.K.S and recipient of the Humanitarian Award and the Unsung Hero award with guest host Tony Holobyte.
