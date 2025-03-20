NJGPOD S1E4: Wayne Lynch on Policing in America and Reform in Virginia

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

In this powerful episode of NJGPOD, we sit down with Wayne Bernard Lynch, a prominent member of the Hampton Roads community and a tireless advocate for police reform. Lynch, who has spent years working as a juvenile intake officer and counselor with Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Services, brings a unique perspective on the complexities of law enforcement and the urgent need for systemic change.

Wayne Lynch’s advocacy stems from a deeply personal tragedy—the 2021 fatal shooting of his son, Donovon Wayne Lynch, by a Virginia Beach police officer. This unprovoked act of violence not only shattered his family but also propelled him into the fight for justice, transparency, and accountability in policing. Since Donovon’s passing, Lynch has founded the DWL Foundation, dedicated to addressing police misconduct, advocating for meaningful reforms, and providing support for families who have suffered similar losses.

During the conversation, Lynch reflects on how his professional background as a juvenile magistrate officer has shaped his perspective on law enforcement. He discusses the unique challenges of working with juveniles and how his firsthand experience in the judicial system has influenced his stance on police accountability. Lynch provides insight into the evolving landscape of policing in Virginia, highlighting both the progress made and the persistent issues that continue to plague the system.

A central focus of the discussion is the impact of Donovon’s case on the handling of officer-involved shootings (OIS) in Virginia Beach. Lynch sheds light on the delays and inconsistencies in the review process and the challenges of holding law enforcement agencies accountable. He shares details about his recent media engagements with retired NYPD Lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher, a national expert on police misconduct, whose analysis has uncovered critical inconsistencies in the official narrative surrounding Donovon’s death.

Lynch also speaks on the broader implications of police reform, emphasizing the need for greater transparency, community engagement, and mental health support for families affected by police violence. He addresses the critical role of civilian review boards in ensuring unbiased investigations and the importance of policy changes to prevent future tragedies.

Despite the immense grief and obstacles he has faced, Lynch remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice. He discusses the emotional toll of his advocacy work and the resilience it takes to keep pushing forward. He also offers advice to both law enforcement officers and community members on bridging the gap between police and the communities they serve, stressing the need for open dialogue and trust-building efforts.

Advertisement

As Lynch continues to fight for justice for Donovon and others who have suffered from police violence, his story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, advocacy, and hope. Tune in to this compelling episode of NJGPOD to hear Wayne Lynch’s powerful insights on policing in America, the urgent need for reform in Virginia, and the path forward in creating a more just and accountable system.

To know more about his foundations visit: www.dwlfoundation.org