HAMPTON ROADS—In 2014, the New Journal and Guide instituted its inaugural Impacting Lives Breakfast to recognize and honor members of the local community who have made significant contributions to the betterment of society. Among our very first honorees was Mrs. Cecelia Tucker. For the succeeding nine years of celebrations, Cee Cee, a great supporter of the New Journal and Guide, was always present to greet and welcome new Impacting Lives honorees. We pay tribute to her life and her legacy as a bridge-builder for racial harmony and community empowerment. We mourn her passing and extend the salute we give each of our Impacting Lives Honorees, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Well done.”

—Publisher Brenda H. Andrews

***

Cecelia Tucker: A Life Well-Lived

Cecelia Tucker was a Martinsville native, Virginia Union University graduate, and mother of three adult children, who began her professional career as an educator at Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School. Most recently, she served as a community advisor to the President of Virginia Wesleyan University Scott D. Miller.

For 30 years until her retirement in 2022, Cee Cee, as she was widely known, served as Director of Community Relations at Old Dominion University where she assisted Presidents beginning with Dr. James Koch in 1991. She was highly-regarded for her work at ODU and in the Hampton Roads community for improving relationships across racial and religious lines. In presenting the 2013 Hampton Roads Legend Award to her, ODU President Dr. John Broderick said, “Her efforts over the years in making this region a better place. . .are legendary.”

Cee Cee’s community involvement included membership at Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church, Alpha Phi Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and preserving Black history. She was a board member and leader at the Hunton YMCA, especially providing guidance during a critical period when the future of the 100-year-old plus Hunton was endangered. She also served as an administrator of the historic Phyllis Wheatley YWCA before its closing under desegregation.

She extended her involvement to building bridges for people of different faiths and served in leadership in VCIC’s Tidewater Chapter (formerly Conference of Christians and Jews).

Cee Cee received many awards including the Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC). She was widely recognized by a number of organizations, including the Urban League of Hampton Roads where she was a leader.

In its website tribute to Cee Cee, the Urban League extended this charge: “May we continue to honor her by living out the values she embodied—service, equity, education, faith, and love for community.”

Metropolitan Funeral Services is facilitating the homegoing arrangements.